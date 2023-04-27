Report: Trans teen died from surgery in landmark Dutch study used to justify sex changes

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2023

A healthy 18-year-old male who was a participant in the Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is largely based died from complications soon after vaginoplasty surgery, a report said.

A 2016 medical article which documented the teen’s death indicates that puberty suppression was to blame.

The biological male, who identified as a trans female, had puberty blocked by the Dutch researchers at a very early stage, meaning there wasn’t enough penile tissue for surgeons to use to create a “neo-vagina,” the article said. A more risky procedure using a section of the patient’s bowel was necessary, which resulted in fatal necrotizing fasciitis.

Major complications began within 24 hours of surgery, and necrotizing fasciitis was confirmed in the days that followed. Despite large doses of intravenous antibiotics and “repeated surgical debridement,” the previously healthy patient went into multiple organ failure and died, the report said.

An “investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost certainly caused the fatality,” the Post Millennial’s Nia Ashton noted in an April 24 report.

The Dutch study, which is used extensively as justification for clinics adopting the “affirmative model of care” and fast-tracking children onto experimental drugs was conducted in 2006 with results published in 2011 and 2014. The research followed 55 children first treated with puberty blockers and then with cross-sex hormones.

Dr. Michael Biggs, a sociologist who played a key role in exposing the scandal at the soon-to-be-closed Tavistock gender clinic in London, spoke of the 18-year-old’s case in a recent interview on the Wider Lens podcast.

Biggs noted that while early puberty suppression for boys who experience childhood-onset gender dysphoria has the advantage of creating a more feminine appearance in adulthood, the major disadvantage is the penis remains that of a small boy, making vaginoplasty much riskier.

“Instead of using the penile tissue, they will have to use some of your colon,” explained Biggs. “Now of course, that means opening up your intestines, and that’s obviously much much much riskier because then you have a different site and of course, intestines are also messy.”

Biggs said the Dutch team did not acknowledge that the 18-year-old’s death was not due to a random hospital infection but rather was an indirect consequence of puberty suppression.

The Dutch team stated: “Transgender women with early-onset gender dysphoria, treated with puberty suppressing hormones, report fewer behavioral and emotional problems and an improvement of general functioning.”

The researchers went on to say that “vaginal reconstruction” has a “positive influence” on the quality of life of “non-transgender and transgender women,” but cautions that “physicians and patients need to be aware of serious complications that may arise.”

Dr. Marci Bowers, president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, is on record as saying that all boys who have their puberty blocked early will never experience orgasm, which, critics say, casts doubt on the Dutch researchers’ conclusion that “vaginal reconstruction has a positive influence on the quality of life in (transgender) women.”

In 2018, Transgender Trend published a blog post revealing that the “Amsterdam clinic was financially supported in its experimental project to block puberty in gender dysphoric adolescents by a pharmaceutical company which stood to make commercial gains from their new protocol.”

