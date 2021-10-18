Report: Team Biden knowingly released 16,000 Covid-positive migrants throughout U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2021

Team Biden has released more than 16,000 migrants into the U.S. even though they tested positive for Covid-19, a law enforcement source told Breitbart Texas.

And Team Biden did not mandate that any of those migrants be vaccinated before sending them on their way to destinations throughout America.

The migrants tested positive for Covid while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the source told Breitbart Texas in a report published on Oct. 17.

“The source, not authorized to speak to the media, says the migrants ranged from infants to the elderly,” the report said.

The source told Breitbart Texas that the Covid-positive migrants were released in multiple cities across the United States between January and early October.

The 16,000 number does not include the thousands of untested migrants released directly by the Border Patrol. The Border Patrol testing of migrants has been limited to unaccompanied migrant children later turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Nearly 2 million apprehensions were made at the U.S. southern border by Customs and Border Protection nationwide in Fiscal Year 2021.

“The number of apprehensions made within the Border Patrol’s nine southwest border sectors this fiscal year was unmatched by any previous single-year total dating back to the inception of the Border Patrol in 1924,” the Breitbart report noted.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief