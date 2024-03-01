Report: Taxpayer funds being used to fly illegals into America before they reach the border

by WorldTribune Staff, February 29, 2024

U.S. taxpayer money is funding processing centers which are flying illegal immigrants into the U.S. interior before they get to the southern border, a report said.

Reporting from the Darien Gap on Wednesday, Ben Bergquam of Real America’s voice noted: “Apparently the State Department, lead by Secretary Blinken, is now in business with United Nations, OIM to convert illegal alien, economic migrants into refugees prior to them arriving at our southern border so that they can simply fly them in under the radar without you knowing about it.”

Bergquam, in his fourth trip through the Darien Gap, reported discovering “15-acre facilities” that Team Biden is using to process and smuggle illegals into the United States before they even reach the border.

The processing centers, run by the U.S. State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and globalist organizations, are located throughout Central America and South America in Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Independent journalist Oscar Blue Ramirez, who also made the trip to the Darien Gap for the fourth time, added: “When they get to every port of entry from Central America and South America, they will be categorized now as refugees and asylees.”

In their reporting from the Darien Gap, a dangerous trek for immigrants which stretched from Colombia to Panama, Bergquam and Ramirez reported large numbers of single men from Africa, Pakistan, and India were among those traversing the gap.

The State Department’s website notes that its so-called Safe Mobility (SMO) initiative “is one of the many ways the United States is facilitating access to safe and lawful pathways from partner countries in the region at no cost, so refugees and vulnerable migrants don’t have to undertake dangerous journeys in search of safety and better opportunities.”

The initiative, the website continues, facilitates expedited refugee processing via the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and provides information and/or referrals to humanitarian parole, family reunification, and labor pathways through MovilidadSegura.org and Safe Mobility Offices (SMOs) in Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Ecuador.”

Breaking: we just made it out of the Darien Gap for a historic fourth time; more than any other media has done as far as I know. So much to tell you guys, but I want to start with some breaking news I received from @BensmanTodd just before leaving that ties to what we saw in the… pic.twitter.com/joVvfCXYru — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 28, 2024

Shocking footage from the Darien Gap! On the first night in the jungle, we were awakened in the middle of the night by group of all men from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India that were clearly being trafficked. When asked what they thought, one of Senafront guys said… pic.twitter.com/rYrk1ErvAf — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 29, 2024

More Breaking footage from deep inside the Darien Gap: Another massive group of illegals including over 60 single males from Africa, India and Pakistan heading our way. And this is just one of the countless numbers of groups in a constant flow to the United States thanks for the… pic.twitter.com/dKpZkN21xP — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 29, 2024

