Report: Sex-selective abortions killing more girls worldwide, fueling human trafficking

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2021

The preference for sons in many societies combined with access to abortions has led to a wide gender gap, a report said.

By the year 2030, there will be 4.7 million fewer baby girls due to sex-selective abortions, according to an Aug. 4 report by MedicalNewsToday. Other reports showed abortions killed 23 times more people than the coronavirus in 2020.

The current widening of the gender gap at the expense of girls is added to the estimated 45 million “missing” female births between 1970 and 2017 as a consequence of sex-selective abortions, the report stated.

“Skewed levels of the sex ratio at birth (SRB) due to sex-selective abortions have been observed in several countries since the 1970s,” declares an Aug. 4 study published in BMJ Global Health. “They will lead to long-term sex imbalances in more than one-third of the world’s population with yet unknown social and economic impacts on affected countries.”

The study also cites a 2020 report by the United Nations Population Fund which stated: “The preference for sons over daughters may be so pronounced in some societies that couples will go to great lengths to avoid giving birth to a girl or will fail to care for the health and well-being of a daughter they already have in favor of their son.”

The report warned that researchers have identified trends which shows sex-selective abortion will lead to a preponderance of men in more than a third of the world’s population.

Breitbart News reported in 2015 that China has been trafficking young girls from Vietnam to be sold as wives in an effort to compensate for the dearth of Chinese women of marriage age due to sex-selective abortions.

According to reports, Vietnamese villages near the Chinese border have become a hunting ground for people smugglers, where girls as young as 13 are trapped, drugged or lured under false pretenses and then trafficked across the border.

Chinese men are willing to pay upwards of $3,000 for a Vietnamese bride because the cultural similarities between the two countries make the women especially desirable, the report noted.

According to data provided by Worldometer, abortion was the number-one cause of death globally in 2020, with a record 42.7 million unborn babies killed in the womb.

As of December 31, 2020, there were 42.7 million abortions performed in the course of the year, Worldometer revealed, while 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, and 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS.

By comparison, worldwide deaths from the coronavirus in 2020 totaled 1.8 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

