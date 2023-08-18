Report: Ruby Freeman ‘copped’ to witnessing Georgia election fraud in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2023

Ruby Freeman, the Georgia election worker who was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by Joe Biden, “copped to witnessing” voter fraud in the state during the 2020 election, a report said.

Contained in the 41-count, 98-page Fulton County indictment charging former President Donald Trump, “one major event involves Ruby Freeman. Based upon my discussion with witnesses, this low-level Georgia poll worker got spooked after the November 2020 election, asked to speak at a police station, and copped to witnessing, and participating in, voter fraud in the state,” Andrew R. Kloster wrote for The American Conservative on Aug. 17.

“Since then, the story in the media has flipped: Rather than whistleblowing on Democratic voter fraud, Ruby Freeman is the victim of witness intimidation. Bringing her to the witness stand and disclosing the evidence she provided (including the police body cam footage where she admits to the fraud) is probably not wise for Democrats in the state,” Kloster added.

In January of this year, Freeman was honored by the person who those who dispute the 2020 election say was the main beneficiary of her actions, Biden. Freeman, her supervisor daughter Shaye Moss, and ten other individuals were also honored.

“Inspired by the voting rights legacy of her beloved Atlanta, Lady Ruby Freeman viewed her civic duty as a Fulton County Election worker as a sacred mission so the people of Georgia could exercise their fundamental right to vote freely and fairly,” a White House staffer said during the award ceremony.

Freeman and her daughter “were seen on the surveillance video pulling boxes filled with ballots out from under a table at State Farm Arena after supervisors had told poll workers they had quit for the night,” Debra Heine reported for American Greatness.

Kloster noted on Monday’s indictment against Trump and 18 of his associates: “I have followed the Georgia issues for quite some time and had a strong suspicion that Jack Smith would use federal RICO and Georgia predicates to go after Trump. But other legal experts have noted that the federal RICO statute isn’t as aggressive as the Georgia one, and my understanding is that the various Georgia predicates are thin. Stuck between a fact-intensive and complex (and risky!) indictment relating to Georgia or a paper-thin but showy indictment that is more readily understandable by the public, Smith wisely chose the latter. He would likely lose both cases, but at least the second option will give him good left-wing press in the meantime. Further, some commentators have suggested that Mark Meadows is cooperating with Jack Smith; by indicting him, Willis could be signaling that Georgia and the feds are not playing well together: Another reason for Smith to leave Georgia behind.”

While Freeman is a main spoke in the Georgia wheel, Kolster noted, a second spoke “involves Coffee County. There, a marquee forensics firm, SullivanStrickler LLC, engaged at Sidney Powell’s behest, ran diagnostics on voting machines that clerks had authorized her to explore. The indictment lists her criminal act as contracting with SullivanStrickler. This is telling, because Willis is trying to exonerate the major, heavily lawyered corporation that actually did the dirty work — which was, to my understanding, totally lawful. Hmm.”

The third spoke, Kloster continues, “involves the so-called ‘fake electors.’ Without belaboring the point, this is one of those areas in constitutional law where sovereign rights of a state operate in a vacuum. There is historical precedent for multiple slates of electors competing to cast their votes in the Electoral College, but this time, somehow, it is criminal.”

Lessons from the Trump indictment saga?

“For my part,” Kloster wrote, “there are two. First, I am going to be largely ignoring these matters. Left-wing legal experts on CNN and elsewhere will be tossing out wild theories left and right for views: Can the President pardon himself? Can he run if he’s in prison? The practical effect of these questions is to make the viewer believe Trump is already a criminal, or that the prosecutions are in any sense legitimate. Based upon the weakness of the cases and the timeline, I sincerely doubt any of these questions will ever become relevant. But it is certainly the case that after years of Jimmy Carter and others chastising foreign governments for engaging in electoral chicanery with opposition candidates, our own government has now joined the party. Embarrassing.

“The second and greatest lesson learned from this, to me, is that prosecutorial resources in a single county (even in purple states) can be commandeered to gain national media and can empty the public fisc to drain the campaign coffers of enemy politicians. Against an overweening federal government, county officials— sheriffs, clerks, boards of education, prosecutors — still reign supreme in the United States. Right-wing prosecutors could learn a lesson here: You might lose a few soccer moms by trying to lock up Hunter Biden or Marc Elias, but you will raise tons of money to more than offset that. Run the Bragg playbook, and you can stave off electoral challenges from left and right. Run the Willis or Abrams playbook, and you might make a national name for yourself. In the new America, it doesn’t matter if the work you do is garbage.”

