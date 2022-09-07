Report: Portland Antifa rioter arrested in child sex sting, released without bail

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 7, 2022

A leftist activist who was repeatedly charged with felonies during the 2020 Antifa riots in Portland was arrested on Friday in a child sex sting, a report said.

Quinn-Ward, who lives in a leftist bastion, was quickly released without bail as he had been in 2020.

Aubrey Ryan Quinn-Ward, 25, was arrested in Washington County by deputies following an investigation into online pedophiles, Andy Ngo reported for The Post Millennial.

Quinn-Ward was caught in a sting set up by law enforcement who posed as children on social media platforms. Quinn-Ward allegedly traveled to meet a child for sex in a Beaverton parking lot but was instead arrested.

Quinn-Ward has been charged with luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child — both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Quinn-Ward was ordered by a judge to not have any contact with minors. He has also been banned from using any devices or computers that can connect to the Internet. His next court date is on Sept. 12.

The sting also resulted in the arrests of four other men in the Portland area, the report said.

During the Antifa/BLM rioting in Portland in 2020, Quinn-Ward was arrested twice. A spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office told The Post Millennial “there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt” to merit prosecution in either of Quinn-Ward’s 2020 riot cases.

