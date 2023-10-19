Report: Police detective found half of sudden infant deaths occurred soon after vaccination

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2023

A former police detective claimed that about half of the sudden infant death cases she investigated showed the child had received a vaccination in the previous 48 hours.

In all of the cases, coroners failed to mention vaccines on the death certificates, and doctors have been trained to gaslight parents, the ex-detective said in a Substack.com interview with Steve Kirsch.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) happens to babies from 1 month to 1 year in age, but most frequently between 2 and 4 months of age.

The detective, who worked in a “major city” of over 300,000 people and identified herself simply as “Jennifer,” said the timing of the infant deaths she investigated proves vaccines are behind the deaths because the correlation would not be observed if the deaths were occurring randomly.

Kirsch, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist and executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, said he contacted the police station where Jennifer worked and verified her identity.

The detective’s information is independently verifiable in the police records “for any health authority who has any doubts,” Kirsch said, adding that he is actively working with the police department to make the statistics public.

The detective told Kirsch that her department’s policy was to “leave no stone unturned” when investigating sudden infant deaths:

“Standard police policy was to ask about any pharmaceuticals … and ask every single thing that a person was doing in the moments, hours, days and weeks leading up to their death … So, with a baby: ‘When was the last time he saw a doc? Was he healthy? Any meds or shots? What has he been eating? What kind of soap do you wash them with?’ … The coroner we had to often report to was especially a stickler on everything that went into that kid, food- and drug-wise.”

Kirsch said key points extrapolated from the detective’s account included:

• 3 to 4 cases of sudden infant deaths per month; over 250 cases total during her tenure.

• 50% of SIDS cases happened within 48 hours of a vaccine administration. Kirsch notes: “Assuming kids are vaccinated every month (which is the most conservative assumption), the chance of this happening by chance is 1.23e-64. This means the cases were caused by the vaccine since there is no other viable hypothesis that can explain the evidence.”

• 70% of SIDS cases happened within 1 week of a vaccination.

• The detective’s pediatrician acknowledged this and didn’t argue with the data.

• The American Academy of Pediatrics trains doctors on how to gaslight patients who suspect the vaccine caused their child’s death.

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper, president and CEO of The Rimland Center For Integrative Medicine, told The Defender: “Many parental reports about a baby dying suddenly start with the phrase, ‘He just was at the pediatrician’s office — they said he was healthy.’ If there were no correlations between vaccines and SIDS, then sudden death cases would be evenly distributed throughout the month.”

“Instead, we see clusters of unexpected deaths in the first week after shots are given. Reports from police officers and first responders are supported by this published evidence,” Mumper added.

The detective’s statistics, Kirsch said, are validated in a peer-reviewed paper, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature”, which states: “Of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75 % occurred within 7 days (p < 0.00001).”

A paper by CDC authors observes that nearly 80% of the child deaths reported in VAERS happened after multiple vaccinations were given on the same day. In “Deaths Reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, United States, 1997–2013,” the CDC authors admit that “for child death reports, 79.4% received >1 vaccine on the same day.”

Kirsch said that if doctors admitted to the connection between vaccines and SIDS, “that would destroy the public confidence in the vaccination program. People wouldn’t get vaccinated. So we’ll basically keep our mouth shut about that,” doctors reason to themselves, Kirsch speculated, and “minimize the vaccine hesitancy by telling parents that it wasn’t the vaccine, these things just happen.”

“That’s how they’re trained,” he said.

Dr. Paul Thomas, pediatrician and author of “The Vaccine-Friendly Plan: Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health-from Pregnancy Through Your Child’s Teen Years,” told The Defender, “Pediatricians don’t recognize the link nor would they consider SIDS vaccine-related. They just don’t know what they don’t know.”

