Report: ‘Patriot Front’ likely created to push ‘white supremacy’ narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2023

On the same day Joe Biden said “white supremacy” was the “most dangerous terror threat” facing the U.S., a group of so-called “white nationalists,” the Patriot Front, marched through the nation’s capital. All sported identical masks, pants, shirts and caps.

About 200 of the Patriot Front members participated in Saturday’s march. A very small counter protest marched along. If this group is part of the most “dangerous terror threat” to America, wouldn’t there be a large police presence tracking them? There wasn’t. There were no reported confrontations. No injuries. No insurrections.

Instead, cops on bicycles can be seen escorting the group and shutting down the D.C. Metro to allow them to ride in their own train cars.

So who exactly are the Patriot Front?

A May 15 report by National File’s Charles Downs said that receipts show the Patriot Front is likely a leftist operation created to push the “white supremacy” narrative.

“Screenshots of the Patriot Front’s now-banned Twitter account show the account was originally created under a false identity,” Downs wrote. “A majority of the account’s followers were left-wing influencers and journalists. Many questions have also arisen after videos have shown D.C. Police escorting Patriot Front around the city, and giving its members exclusive access to metro train cars.”

The Patriot Front’s now-suspended Twitter account was created with the handle @SherlyLewellen. “Interestingly, most of @SherlyLewellen’s followers were left-wing influencers with close ties to Democrat politicians,” Downs wrote.

According to its website, the Patriot Front claims its “activism” is intended to assert “cultural independence” founded in “our European race.” This is how, critics say, leftists imagine “white supremacists” speak.

Related: Did masked FBI agents stage Ohio protest? ‘Are they even trying anymore?’, April 2, 2023

Video from Saturday shows D.C. Police providing Patriot Front members “a wall of security as they load themselves and their supplies into rented U-haul vans after the march, Downs wrote. “It’s interesting that the Left has called for boycotts of companies that donate to conservative causes to ‘stop white supremacy,’ yet when U-haul rents their vans to an organization claiming to be white supremacist, the Left avoids the issue.”

A photo shows a Patriot Front member holding a book titled “DC legal team book,” leading many to wonder “who is on Patriot Front’s D.C. legal team,” Downs wrote.

D.C. Police and the Biden FBI, Downs added, “have a strong history of arresting Trump supporters who are not white supremacists and have never called for violence. With that fact in mind, many find it odd that the D.C. Police provided Patriot Front with an escort on Saturday despite the fact that Joe Biden says groups like the Patriot Front are the most dangerous terrorist threats to America’s homeland.”

Since Big Media followed the scripted narrative of a march by a “dangerous” terrorist group, it was again left to independent media and citizen journalists to do the real reporting on Saturday.

Here is some of it:

Patriot Front DC pic.twitter.com/jJs1zCrvCX — Skyflyer Channel 8 News (@skyflyer81) May 13, 2023

🔥🔥🔥Thread 🧵 Does everyone want to see something very unusual about Patriot Front, and have your minds bent a bit? Bent all the way to Sustainably Goals? No I’m not smoking catnip. 😹Follow me here… In late 2021, a woman journo was the first to announce the PF March on… pic.twitter.com/87lqBcjMNN — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) May 14, 2023

White supremacy group Patriot Front march on Washington D.C. https://t.co/TJxKqkFlBQ pic.twitter.com/qNLgxPOn9l — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 13, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish