Report: Nothing spontaneous about illegal migration tsunami: The NGOs’ stealth campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2023

A network of NGOs funded by U.S. taxpayers, the United Nations, other nations’ governments, and corporations, are secretly facilitating the invasion of illegal aliens at the U.S. southern border, a report said.

Muckraker, a new website, obtained what it described as “mass migration blueprints” that were distributed by NGOs to illegals across South and Central America. The “blueprints” detail transportation routes and points to cross the border.

“The collapse of the U.S. southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program,” the report said.

The NGOs are not only giving illegals literal maps of routes to the U.S., but once the migrants cross the border the NGOs are also helping with transportation across the U.S., such as providing seats on commercial airlines.

“A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing,” Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, noted. “But none of this could happen” without the approval of Team Biden.

According to an August report by progressive left-leaning media watchdog organization Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has allocated $363 million to NGOs to assist illegal aliens once in the U.S.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a press release one year ago detailing how “NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso.”

Among the “blueprints” obtained by Muckraker:

• A map distributed by Doctors Without Borders (Médicos Sin Fronteras in Spanish) shows the routes from Panama to Mexico. The back shows the routes across Mexico to the United States.

• A pamphlet distributed by the United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM) shows various commissions and consulates across the country of Mexico.

• A map distributed by the NGO Amigos Del Tren (Friends Of The Train in English). The front shows the train routes across the country of Mexico. The back lists numerous hostels that can be found along the train routes and also shows the distances between Mexican cities.

• A pamphlet distributed by the Red Cross. The front shows the freight train routes across Mexico (similar to the Amigos Del Tren map) and lists 80 different stops from Panama to the United States. The back gives advice on navigating the mass migration trail.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed – CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS Muckraker has obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the… pic.twitter.com/wt0DDslM4w — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 23, 2023

Just ran into a group of African migrants from Guinea heading to New York City. They had documents from “Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona Inc” Im seeing migrants ALL over the place here at the airport this is insane. Thank you to @CurrentRevolt for filming and… pic.twitter.com/RAwmDPm5QV — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 19, 2023

Illegals supported by illegal activity by TSA, DHS, the airlines, the White House and a host of NGOs. https://t.co/Kc8v8PA1WL — Dr. Michael Wright (@drmichaelwright) December 23, 2023

