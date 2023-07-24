Report: Newly released trial data calls safety of Moderna’s Covid shot into ‘serious doubt’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2023

Vaccine trial data obtained from the FDA via the Freedom of Information Act casts “serious doubt” on the safety of Moderna’s Covid shot, the public interest advocacy group which obtained the data said.

Defending the Republic reported that it obtained almost 15,000 pages of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial data, saying the data show an “utter lack of thoroughness.”

Included in the data were documents relating to testing and adverse events, including deaths, associated with “Spikevax,” Moderna’s Covid vaccine which was first authorized for emergency use in the United States in December 2020 and in January 2022 received full FDA approval for adults.

“Similar to their treatment of deaths post-vaccination, the studies seemed predestined to conclude that these serious adverse events – many of them life-threatening – were not related to the Moderna vaccine,” Defending the Republic noted. “It didn’t matter whether the adverse event occurred within days of vaccination. This creates serious doubt concerning the safety of the Moderna vaccine and the FDA’s standards and approval of the Moderna vaccine.”

Earlier this year, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock insisted: “The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States.”

Defending the Republic said the vaccine trial data it obtained reveal the causes of deaths, serious adverse events, and instances of neurological disorders associated with the Moderna shot.

“According to one study, 16 individuals died after being administered the Moderna vaccine. The study’s authors indicated that out of those 16 deaths, only two autopsies were performed, five of the dead were not autopsied, and the autopsy status of nine of the dead was ‘unknown,’” Defending the Republic said in a statement.

“Yet this did not stop those running these ‘studies’ from concluding, despite the absence of evidence, that the Moderna vaccine was not related to these deaths,” the group added.

Defending the Republic cited the case of a 56-year-old woman who experienced “sudden death” 182 days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“The cause of death was unknown, and no autopsy was conducted. It seems they purposely decided not to investigate suspicious deaths in case the Moderna vaccine might be the cause,” Defending the Republic stated.

There were also numerous examples in the clinical trial data of participants diagnosed with post-vaccination Bell’s Palsy and Shingles, with numerous vaccinated trial participants seeing the onset of Shingles less than 10 days after getting the shot.

The trial data also showed that there were a number of serious adverse events noted in the vaccinated groups, with a number of participants experiencing heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and spontaneous miscarriages.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish