Report: Mueller report conclusively debunked all 12 conspiracies in ‘dossier’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2019

The Democratic Party-financed anti-Trump “dossier,” which was widely and repeatedly published in leaks to the corporate media and offered as evidence of “collusion” by Democrats such as Rep. Adam Schiff, has been officially debunked, according to a review of the Mueller report.

In the dossier, ex-British spy Christopher Steele compiled at least a dozen Russian election conspiracy charges against President Donald Trump and his associates.

Not one of those conspiracy charges — 0-for-12 — was proved true and most were outright rejected by Mueller, a Washington Times review of the Mueller report showed.

Reporter Rowan Scarborough, in an April 21 report, listed 12 of Steele’s 2016 conspiracy charges, as compared with Mueller’s findings:

1) Steele: There was an “extensive conspiracy between Trump campaign team and Kremlin” and a “well developed conspiracy of cooperation between them and Russian leadership.”

Mueller: Not true. “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

2) Steele: Trump and his team set up a hacking operation in the U.S. Trump funded hacking teams overseas along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mueller: Not true. The Mueller investigation found no such illegal activities.

3) Steele: The supposed U.S. hacking operation was funded by the Russian Embassy in Washington. It skimmed cash off pension payments to emigres. The Trump team was involved.

Mueller: No such evidence was presented.

4) Steele: Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and volunteer adviser Carter Page worked as a team to liaison with the Kremlin on election interference.

Mueller: Not true. “The investigation did not establish that Page coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.” For Manafort, the Mueller report cited his sharing of internal polling with his longtime employee in Ukraine, Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the FBI believes is tied to Russian intelligence.

“The Office did not identify evidence of a connection between Manafort’s sharing polling data and Russia’s interference in the election, which had already been reported by U.S. media outlets at the time of the August 2 meeting. The investigation did not establish that Manafort otherwise coordinated with the Russian government on its election-interference efforts,” the report states.

5) Steele: The Trump campaign received a regular flow of anti-Democratic Party intelligence from the Kremlin.

Mueller: Not true.

6) Steele: Trump exchanged information with Russian intelligence for eight years.

Mueller: Not true.

7) Steele: Trump knew of and supported WikiLeaks’ alliance with Moscow, which fed stolen Democratic Party emails to the anti-secrecy group. It released them in huge batches during the campaign.

Mueller: Weeks before the election, evidence pointed to the Kremlin as the hacker. There is no evidence that Trump supported the illegal activity.

8) Steele: The Kremlin told Trump it had incriminating evidence on him but would not use it.

Mueller: No evidence of a conspiracy.

9) Steele: Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen secretly traveled to Prague in August 2016 to meet with Putin cronies to devise a cover-up of the conspiracy and pay off hackers. This is one of Steele’s most sensational charges.

Mueller: Not true. “Cohen had never traveled to Prague and was not concerned about those allegations, which he believed were provably false.”

10) Steele: Carter Page, while on a public trip to Moscow in July 2016 to deliver a commencement speech, met with two powerful Putin associates. Page agreed to a huge bribe in exchange for lifting U.S. economic sanctions on Russian businesses and figures.

Mueller: Investigators couldn’t determine everything Page, an energy investor, did during the trip. Page repeatedly has denied the Steele tale. He wasn’t charged. Mueller cleared him of any election conspiracy.

11) Steele: Russian intelligence has material on Trump’s sex escapades in The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, which he co-owned with NBCUniversal.

Mueller: His report contains no evidence. Rumored tapes of the encounter with prostitutes are “fake,” Giorgi Rtskhiladze, a U.S.-based businessman, told the FBI. Rtskhiladze was an early player in the Trump Organization’s 2015-16 bid to build a Moscow hotel.

12) Steele: Russian entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev, owner of web-hosting service firm XBT, hacked Democratic Party computers under pressure from Russian intelligence. Gubarev categorically denies the charge and has sued Steele in London.

Mueller: His report depicts Russian military intelligence officers as the lone hackers, working out of boiler rooms at a Moscow headquarters. There is no mention of Gubarev.

“Steele’s name doesn’t appear in the Mueller report’s appendix glossary of more than 170 Trump-Russia figures,” Scarborough noted, adding, the word “dossier” shows up only once in the lightly redacted report and is not used by Mueller but is a quote from President Donald Trump.

The dossier was recited freely by Schiff, California Democrat and now chairman of the House intelligence committee. Schiff “vouched for Steele and named names as he listed the former British intelligence officer’s felony charges against Trump,” Scarborough noted. His committee colleagues even “attempted to find witnesses to confirm Steele’s tale of Trump frolicking with prostitutes in Moscow.”

Schiff colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, recently defended the dossier by asking what part had been disproved. He calls Trump a “Russian agent.”

Mueller provides no evidence that Trump is a Kremlin agent.

Scarborough notes that at least four other prominent Russia conspiracies are not supported by the Mueller report:

Both Slate news website and most recently The New Yorker gave credence to cyberdata interpretations that suggested a dedicated computer server existed between Trump Tower and Alfa Bank in Moscow. It is Russia’s largest commercial bank, run by oligarchs close to Putin. The FBI investigated the charge, pushed by Fusion GPS, Hillary Clinton’s opposition researcher and the firm that handled Steele. The Mueller report contains no evidence of such a server. Petr Aven, who runs the bank, tried to make contact with the Trump transition team after meeting with Putin. The report section on Aven doesn’t mention a computer server.

BuzzFeed reported that Trump explicitly ordered Cohen to lie to Congress about the timeline of the aborted Moscow hotel deal. Mueller shot down the report at the time. The Mueller report quotes Cohen as saying the president told him to cooperate with lawmakers.

The Republican National Convention platform was changed to weaken language on giving military aid to Ukraine, which had been invaded by Russia. (Trump people say the plank was strengthened, not weakened, via a compromise.) The Mueller report said there was no Russian involvement in the drafting of the plank.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Manafort visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange three times in 2016 in London. The Mueller report concluded that Manafort didn’t collude in Russian interference. During his debriefing by the Mueller team, Manafort wasn’t asked about the Guardian report, The Washington Times has reported.

“The Mueller report ignored a wide range of abuses committed during the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign,” said Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican. “And now, with the revelation that the special counsel was authorized at the outset to investigate Carter Page for allegedly colluding with Russians to hack the election, it’s clear that false allegations from the Steele dossier played a major role not only in the FISA warrant application on Page, but in the appointment of the special counsel as well.”

Nunes added: “The biggest takeaway from the entire Russia hoax is that our nation’s counter-intelligence capabilities should never again be abused to target an administration’s political opponents.”

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments