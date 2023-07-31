Report: Most sensitive Joe Biden conversations may be concealed on one of Hunter’s 16 messaging apps

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2023

Joe Biden continues to insist that he knows nothing about his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

Analysts say that the truth is out there, but it may take quite a bit of digging to uncover as Hunter Biden was known to use 16 messaging apps, most of them highly encrypted.

Those apps could contain Hunter Biden’s most sensitive business and personal correspondence, according to an analysis of his infamous laptop from hell by the nonprofit Marco Polo investigative group.

“We know he downloaded the app Wickr. The app downloaded 226 times from his iCloud account from 2012 onward,” the New York Post cited a person familiar with the research as saying. “I think that’s where you’re going to find the Joe Biden conversations.”

“There is no trace of Wickr on the iPhone or the laptop, which means he was very secure with it,” the source added.

Wickr is a favorite among the U.S. military. It has contracted with the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force to provide encrypted messaging services.

Amazon purchased Wickr in 2021.

Hunter Biden also used Signal and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, according to Marco Polo.

“We’re now beginning to bring in witnesses to question them about the existence of other documents, communications, and records that we will seek to obtain. We will leave no stone unturned as we seek to provide the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer.

Meanwhile, take a look at one of the “Suspicious Activity Reports” filed by six major banks on Hunter Biden transactions:

🚨 JPMorgan Chase filed this suspicious activity report on Hunter Biden, suggesting his potential involvement in “human trafficking.” Six banks, including Bank of America, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department… pic.twitter.com/Qps9GIV4dC — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2023

