Report: More than 1 million illegals with final deportation orders remain in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2019

Over one million illegal immigrants remain in the United States despite being issued their final deportation orders, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

Data obtained by IRLI via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request show there are 644,488 illegals from the top four countries of origin – El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico – who remain in the U.S. despite having been served their final deportation orders.

Adding in all other countries of origin, the total who have been given final deportation orders but remain in the U.S. is 1,009,550, IRLI said, according to a March 19 report by Conservative Review.

“Those numbers are as of June 2018, right before the largest surge in Central Americans began over that summer and intensified in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019,” the report said.

In addition, there are roughly 1.1 million others from those four counties who have “pending final orders” and are close to receiving deportation orders, IRLI said.

Those with pending final orders are usually individuals who have already been ordered deported by immigration judges but are appealing their case to the Bureau of Immigration Appeals (BIA).

“Putting aside the debate over admissions at our front door, shouldn’t there be a comprehensive effort to empower and direct ICE to begin deporting as many of these people as possible?,” Daniel Horowitz, senior editor of Conservative Review, wrote.

Thomas Homan, former ICE associate director in the Obama administration, said in a statement to Conservative Review: “ICE should do a nationwide operation to locate, arrest, and remove those who have entered the U.S. illegally, including family units, who have had their due process, lost their cases, and have been ordered removed by a judge. If a final order issued by a federal judge doesn’t mean anything and it isn’t executed, then there is no integrity in the entire system.”

Horowitz noted that “The entire reason why Central Americans are now coming in record numbers is because they know that, even though their flawed asylum claims will ultimately be rejected, so long as they obtain entry and are released pending the court dates, they will not be deported. But there is nothing reasonable keeping us from carrying out deportation orders that have already been issued.”

