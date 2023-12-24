Report: More illegals than Americans flying out of Laredo airport … and free of charge

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 24, 2023

Illegal aliens account for an overwhelming majority of the passengers flying out of the Laredo, Texas airport, a report said.

“As I’m flying out of Laredo to DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) I noticed almost every person in the airport is an illegal migrant,” investigative Reporter Tayler Hansen noted in a Dec. 22 post on X.

“An American Air representative told me more illegal migrants fly out of this airport on a daily basis than Americans,” Hansen added.

And they are flying free of charge courtesy of U.S. taxpayers.

A Border Patrol employee told Hansen that the illegals are not being tested before boarding their flights at Laredo International Airport for dangerous infectious diseases including tuberculosis or Covid.

“As I pulled up to the airport a migrant who is now on my flight was throwing up outside,” Hansen wrote. “Is this not a huge safety risk? Why are these people not being screened before being flown into major American cities and why are major airlines helping facilitate this?”

Meanwhile, Border Hawk News reported on Dec. 21 that many of the illegal aliens entering the United States via Joe Biden’s open border are using social media to signal to the rest of the world that the southern border is open to virtually anyone who can reach it.

“Everyone had heard that the United States is giving them a direct path to cross the border,” Border Hawk correspondent Efrain González reported after speaking to members of a group of migrants who had just arrived to Piedras Negras on a train.

One illegal alien from Colombia told González that word is spreading on social networks that illegals can turn themselves into border authorities and then continue onward to link up with friends and family already in the U.S.

“Everyone turns themselves in at Eagle Pass and passes straight through,” another migrant said.

González reported that there has not been a day in December without at least one mass crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas and that the flow is only increasing, despite worsening winter conditions.

