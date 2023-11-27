Report: Moderna halts trial for Epstein-Barr vax after suspected case of myocarditis

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 27, 2023

Moderna has halted an early-stage clinical trial for its mRNA Epstein-Barr virus vaccine in adolescents after a participant in the trial developed a suspected case of myocarditis, a report said.

The case “necessitates an immediate suspension of all dosing for ALL adolescents,” an investigator at the company that is supervising the trial for Moderna wrote in an email obtained by Alex Berenson’s Unreported Truths blog on Substack. “Please confirm understanding and receipt of this urgent communication.”

The trial consists of 150 adolescents and 272 people age 18 to 30.

Stopping the trial “raises questions for Moderna and mRNA jabs that go far beyond the Epstein-Barr vaccine — officially called mRNA-1189 — alone,” Berenson wrote.

The Epstein-Barr vaccine “uses essentially the same design as Moderna’s Covid shot. Both jabs include a strand of modified mRNA surrounded by a tiny fat globule called a “lipid nanoparticle,” or LNP,” Berenson added.

The mRNA Covid shot has been linked to a increased risk of myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause cardiac arrest and death. The risk is highest in teenagers and young people.

Some researchers believe the myocarditis link stems “from a more fundamental problem with mRNA biotechnology, possibly the lipid nanoparticles, which are known to produce an inflammatory response,” Berenson wrote. “The fact that a second, non-Covid mRNA vaccine has now been linked to a suspected case of myocarditis in an adolescent will fuel the concerns that mRNA biotechnology — at least with the current lipid nanoparticles available – is unsuitable for young people.”

The Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis, is one of Moderna’s leading candidates for new vaccines. The company has told investors it could reach billions of dollars in sales per year.

