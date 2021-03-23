Report: Millions of illegal immigrants getting $4.38 billion, social security numbers

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2021

Millions of illegal immigrants will get stimulus checks via the Democrats’ recently passed covid relief bill, a new analysis reveals.

The legislation, which passed with no Republican support, will funnel about $4.38 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to illegal immigrants, the Center for Immigration Studies noted in a March 22 report.

“There is simply no question that millions of illegal immigrants will receive billions of dollars in covid relief checks,” said Steven Camarota, director of research for the Center for Immigration Studies.

“This highlights an even more disturbing fact — illegal immigrants are being issued Social Security numbers in large numbers. This is a clear indication that America is simply not serious about enforcing its immigration laws.”

Camarota said 2.65 million illegal immigrants have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks.

“These individuals are in the country illegally and could be required to leave. Yet, under the current system, they are still given work authorization and Social Security numbers, allowing them to receive cash payments such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and covid relief checks,” he said.

Camarota estimated that 2.1 million of these illegals have incomes that allow them to qualify for covid payments and those with qualifying incomes have 1.1 million U.S.-born dependent children.

Camarota added: “One of the largest groups of illegal immigrants who have been given work authorization and Social Security numbers are asylum applicants. These are people living in the United States illegally who have applied for asylum. Typically, 180 days after applying for asylum, regardless of the underlying merits of their application, applicants may apply for work authorization and the accompanying Social Security number. These are not individuals who have been granted asylum by a judge. In fact, the vast majority of applicants will either abandon their claim or be found not to qualify for asylum.”

