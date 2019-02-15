Report: McCabe book appears to confirm DOJ plans to remove an elected U.S. president

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2019

Top Department of Justice officials discussed which Cabinet members could be persuaded to remove President Donald Trump from office, according to the upcoming book by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In the book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”, McCabe claims that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had in fact said he would wear a wire to secretly record Trump and that Rosenstein and others discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

To promote his book, McCabe did an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes”. Correspondent Scott Pelley appeared on CBS on Feb. 14 with a preview.

“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” Pelley said. “These were the eight days from Comey’s firing to the point that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. And the highest levels of American law enforcement were trying to figure out what to do with the president.”

In a Feb. 14 column for the Washington Examiner, columnist Byron York cited a Republican House member as saying: “It’s just like we thought all along. If McCabe’s account is true, it confirms what we thought, that Rod Rosenstein was serious when he talked about wearing a wire and invoking the 25th Amendment. Rosenstein should be under oath answering our questions. We need to know who was in the room and what was said.”

Rosenstein has declined to answer congressional questions on the wearing-a-wire and 25th Amendment matters. Whether he does answer questions in the future is up to the new Democratic majority.

“Much, if not all, of what McCabe reports has been reported before,” York noted. “But an eyewitness, insider account lends new weight to the idea that the highest levels of the national security apparatus experienced a collective freakout in the days after the Comey firing.”

McCabe’s book “intensifies questions about Rosenstein’s behavior in those eight days. Remember that Rosenstein played a key role in the removal of Comey. A few days later, he was talking about removing the president for having removed Comey. The sheer audacity of that has stunned even experienced Capitol Hill observers,” York wrote.

The House Republican said “The guy who wrote the memo providing the justification for firing Comey is then upset that the swamp is mad at him for helping fire Comey and then comes up with a plan to wear a wire and invoke the 25th Amendment.”

