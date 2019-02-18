Report: Ivy League schools offer courses with ‘Trump’ in titles

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2019

In another sign that U.S. colleges have banned intellectual diversity and are “intent on indoctrinating the rising generation in the ways of the Left,” Ivy League schools are offering several courses which not only “malign conservatives” but are flat out anti-Trump, a report said.

“Many of the courses and descriptions listed in this year’s report may seem comical at first glance, but the situation that continues to unfold on America’s campuses is hardly a laughing matter. Beyond the inane, identity- and intersectionality-obsessed topics, these classes advance a liberal agenda, malign conservatives and their values, and shut out ideological diversity,” said Young America’s Foundation (YAF) spokesman Spencer Brown, author of the 25th annual Comedy and Tragedy Report.

Some of the courses YAF found mentioned President Donald Trump by name:

Columbia University – Fascism: Aesthetics & Politics. The election of President Donald Trump has renewed interest in the examination of fascism – as an ideology, as a political movement and as a form of governance.

Cornell University – Histories of the Apocalypse. From Nostradamus to Nuclear Winter Brexit, immigration, and the election of Donald Trump have all been recently heralded as signs of an imminent apocalypse.

Dartmouth College – Democracy in the Age of Populism. After the Trump campaign, national electoral politics in the U.S. may never be the same.

Harvard University – Journalism in the Age of Trump: Workshop. President Trump’s declared war on “fake news,” his attacks on the press as “enemies of the people” as well as secular changes in technology and the ways in which the news is produced and delivered have combined to undermine the very notion of truth.

The YAF report examined some 50 top colleges and found 250 examples of courses that it said question conservatism and Trump.

