Report: Ivermectin used by 100+ members of Congress and their staff

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2021

More than 100 members of Congress and their staff members have been treated for Covid-19 with Ivermectin, a physician reported.

Dr. Pierre Kory, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Front-Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, tweeted on Oct. 7:

After several responses calling for Kory to name his sources, he tweeted:

Meanwhile, in Australia, Parliament tried to shut down MP Craig Kelly for saying the word “Ivermectin”.

