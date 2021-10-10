Report: Ivermectin used by 100+ members of Congress and their staff

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2021

More than 100 members of Congress and their staff members have been treated for Covid-19 with Ivermectin, a physician reported.

Dr. Pierre Kory, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Front-Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, tweeted on Oct. 7:

Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at https://t.co/OvU8SLfLJq. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin’ — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021

After several responses calling for Kory to name his sources, he tweeted:

To all the comments asking for sources/names for the below: 1) This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous

2) I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself I fully stand by this tweet. https://t.co/Vt6UJ2K7sT — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, in Australia, Parliament tried to shut down MP Craig Kelly for saying the word “Ivermectin”.

