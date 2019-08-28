Report: Israeli strikes on Iraq greenlighted by U.S., Russia

FPI / August 28, 2019

The United States and Russia gave the go-ahead for Israel to launch airstrikes on Iranian weapons warehouses in Iraq, a report said.

Citing a Western diplomatic source, the Arabic-language Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Aug. 21 that an understanding between the nations stresses that Israel should not officially declare its raids in order to control regional tension.

The understanding stipulates that “Israel’s security is a priority as well as pursuing Iran in Iraq and Syria,” the London-based newspaper reported.

Two senior American officials told The New York Times on Aug. 22 that Israel had carried out several recent air strikes on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

A senior Middle Eastern intelligence official told the newspaper that Israel had bombed a base north of Baghdad on July 19.

The attack on July 19 struck a base that the Middle Eastern intelligence official said was being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to transfer weapons to Syria.

The Israeli strike, which was launched from within Iraq, destroyed a cargo which included guided missiles with a range of 125 miles, the official said.

