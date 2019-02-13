Report: Israeli special forces operating in Afghanistan

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

Israel dispatched a team of commandos to Afghanistan to gather intelligence on Iranian military movements in the region and to train in the nation’s rugged terrain, reports say.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) special forces soldiers are operating from an American Air Force base in Shindand, in the western province of Herat, about 75 kilometers from the Iranian border, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Russian news site Sputnik reported that at least 90 Israeli commandos were working “under the flags of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

Afghanistan and Israel do not have diplomatic relations.

Sources quoted by the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, said the commandos are using American identities to establish themselves in U.S.-controlled territories in Afghanistan.

The report quoted an expert on Israeli affairs, Semyon Tzippis, who said that the IDF soldiers’ activities were carried out within the framework of the American forces stationed there, and that this was done with the knowledge of the Afghan government. . .

