Report: Iran storing missiles in tunnel near Iraq-Syria border

FPI / December 11, 2019

Geostrategy-Direct.com

Satellite imagery has revealed that Iran is constructing a massive tunnel in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq to reportedly store missiles.

The Israeli intelligence company ImageSat reported on Dec. 10 that the tunnel is being used to store missiles and long-range weapons and is located at Imam Ali Air Force Base.

The tunnel is estimated to be approximately 121 meters long, 4.5 meters wide and 4 meters deep.

Construction of the underground base and border crossing will allow Iranians to transfer equipment, weapons, and fighters easily across the Iraq-Syria border, the report said.

Meanwhile, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said last week that Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, a violation of the UN Security Council’s call on Teheran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles, The Associated Press reported.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the ambassadors from the three European nations urged the council to acknowledge in its next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The letter cited four examples of Iranian nuclear-capable missiles, according to AP.

More . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: