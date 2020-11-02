Report: Hunter Biden’s laptop a ‘national security nightmare’ loaded with ‘classic blackmail material’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2020

The laptop which Hunter Biden reportedly dropped off and then abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop contained the personal cellphone number of Joe Biden as well as phone numbers for former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and the names of Secret Service agents, a report said.

The laptop also showed Hunter Biden spent $21,000 on one “live cam” porn website and $11,400 in one night at a New York strip club, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

“In an astonishing lapse, Hunter Biden chose to protect his MacBook Pro computer – crammed with what an IT expert last night described as a ‘national security nightmare’ and ‘classic blackmail material’ – with a single, simple password: Hunter02,” the report noted.

None of the 11 gigabytes of material on the laptop was encrypted or protected by anything as basic as two-factor authentication, the report said. The material on the laptop covers the period from when Joe Biden served as vice president under Obama to April 2019, when Hunter Biden dropped it at the Mac Store in Wilmington.

That material included:

• Joe Biden’s personal mobile number and three private email addresses as well as the names of his Secret Service agents.

• Mobile numbers for former President Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary and almost every member of former President Barack Obama’s cabinet.

• A contact database of 1,500 people including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, former Secretary of State John Kerry and ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh.

• Personal documents including Hunter Biden’s passport, driver’s license, social security card, credit cards and bank statements.

• Details of Hunter Biden’s drug and sex problems, including $21,000 spent on one ‘live cam’ porn website and ‘selfies’ of him engaging in sex acts and smoking crack cocaine.

A source told the Daily Mail: “This is all a flagrant breach of security. If a hostile state or individual had managed to hack into Hunter’s computer – and it wouldn’t have been difficult considering the lack of security on it – they would have easily found out who was guarding the Vice President and potentially been able to threaten family members of those Secret Service members.”

IT analyst Chris Greany told the Daily Mail that it was “staggering” the laptop had not been encrypted.

“It’s a data breach and dangerous to have this type of material floating around,” Greany said. “For someone prominent, there is not only a risk of great reputational damage but also a risk of blackmail should the material fall into the wrong hands.”

The Daily Mail said evidence appears to confirm that Hunter Biden left the laptop at the shop and the FBI later picked it up.

A forensic cyber expert hired to analyze material downloaded from the laptop says it is authentic, the report said.

“I have been doing this for 20 years and there is nothing to suggest the laptop or its contents have been interfered with or altered in any way,” said the expert, who has worked with U.S. law enforcement agencies.

“There is no sign of data being added. There is no doubt in my mind that this is the real deal.”

