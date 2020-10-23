Report: Hunter Biden received large diamond from now missing China energy tycoon

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2020

A 2.8-carat diamond worth a reported $80,000 was given to Hunter Biden by a Chinese energy tycoon who has since gone missing, a report said.

The lawyers in Hunter Biden’s divorce case battled over his alleged possession of the diamond, emails obtained by The New York Post reveal.

“Hunter is in possession of a large and extremely valuable diamond,” lawyer Rebekah Sullivan wrote on Feb. 17, 2017.

Hunter Biden reportedly told his lawyer that he didn’t believe the diamond was intended as a bribe because his father, Joe Biden, “wasn’t in office” anymore.

Hunter Biden’s then-wife, Kathleen Buhle, demanded information about the gem via her lawyers, the report said.

“Please provide proof that the diamond has been placed in a safety deposit box – accessible only by both parties together – by noon tomorrow or we will have no choice but to ask the court, on an emergency basis, to enjoin his further dissipation of assets, including the diamond,” Sullivan wrote.

In court papers, Buhle estimated the diamond was worth $80,000, while Hunter Biden put its value closer to $10,000, according to The New Yorker.

Hunter Biden told The New Yorker that he was given the diamond by Ye Jianming, then the chairman of CEFC China Energy Co., following an introductory dinner meeting in Miami.

Hunter Biden engaged in a series of business deals with Ye and his associates, including a three-year consulting contract worth $10 million a year, according to emails and other documents obtained by the New York Post.

Ye — who reportedly had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence — disappeared in early 2018 after being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.

CEFC, which was China’s largest private energy company, went bankrupt earlier this year.

Biden’s emails are among a trove of information extracted from a MacBook Pro laptop that was left at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 and never retrieved, the shop owner told the New York Post.

The computer and a hard drive with its data were seized by the FBI in December 2019, but another hard drive with the data was given to the Post by Rudy Giuliani.

