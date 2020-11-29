Report: Hunter Biden laptop repairman closes shop, disappears amid death threats

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2020

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop where the Hunter Biden laptop was dropped off, has closed the business and left town, a report said.

Mac Isaac’s attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told the Delaware News Journal that his client closed up shop after he received several death threats. The attorney did not elaborate on Mac Isaac’s whereabouts.

In October, the New York Post reported that Mac Isaac was asked to repair a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that reportedly contained a variety of nefarious and possibly incriminating emails and photos appearing to confirm that a secret meeting between Joe Biden and a top Burisma executive had taken place.

Mac Isaac later told Fox News: “I just don’t know what to say, or what I’m allowed to say. I know that I saw, I saw stuff — and I was concerned. I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually — and I wanted it out of my shop.”

In October, Mac Isaac said that he retained a copy of the hard drive’s contents because he “feared he would be killed by people who ‘work for [Joe] Biden’ and having it was ‘protection.’ ”

The Delaware News noted that Della Rocca “said his office has spoken in recent weeks with Wilmington FBI agents and with Delaware’s Assistant United States Attorney Leslie Wolf” but that he “declined to describe the nature of the conversations.”

“I’ve been in touch with federal law enforcement, yes,” Della Rocca told the outlet.

