Report: Hillary gave Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew a job at the State Department

by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2020

A nephew of Ghislaine Maxwell was “gifted” a position at the State Department by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also worked for Clinton’s 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns, a report said.

The celebrity tabloid OK! Magazine reported that Clinton provided Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, a position within her department when he was just out of college and gave him “special treatment.”

Since Maxwell was arrested on charges of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls, several rumors have circulated about her ties to famous figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton. Maxwell, 58, is in federal lockup in Brooklyn awaiting trial for allegedly grooming and trafficking girls for Epstein.

The report references Djerassi’s LinkedIn profile, which lists his role at Clinton’s State Department as chief of staff for the “Office of the Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs” from May 2011 to June 2012. Djerassi served as special assistant to the office from May 2009 to May 2011, his online profile says.

Djerassi, a Yale and Princeton alum, is the son of Maxwell’s sister Isabel.

Djerassi’s name was also discovered in a collection of Clinton’s emails that were hacked by WikiLeaks. In a November 2011 message, Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Feltman referred to his “special assistant, Alex Djerassi.” Feltman mentioned Djerassi again in a January 2012 email, according to WikiLeaks.

From September 2007 to June 2008, Djerassi was a policy associate for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Djerassi lists a job as “national security policy planner” for the “Clinton-Kaine Presidential Transition Team” in 2016.

The Daily Beast reported that Epstein visited the Clinton White House multiple times in the ’90s, and Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

