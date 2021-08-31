Report: Here’s how communist China plans to turn NC blue as it did in Virginia

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2021

Having succeeded in helping deliver Virginia to Democrats, supporters of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have now set their sights on North Carolina, a report said.

Pro-CCP communists have set up voter registration networks in minority communities across the Tar Heel state, Trevor Loudon notes in the Aug. 25 edition of Epoch TV’s Counterpunch.

Loudon notes that the CCP supporters “are working feverishly to flip North Carolina into a Democrat-run state — knowing that this turn will ensure Democratic presidential victories for decades to come.”

