Report: ‘Great Replacement’ theory as stark reality in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2024

Under its “Newcomer Renter Subsidy” policy, the Democrat-run state of Michigan is offering “eligible” households up to $500 of taxpayer money each month to accommodate “newcomers.”

Michigan.gov lists the following under “Eligibility and Immigration Status” for the “Newcomer” program:

A beneficiary must have an eligible immigration status as defined by the Office of Refugee Resettlement which includes:

Refugees

Asylees

Special Immigration Visa (SIV)

Victims of Human Trafficking

Cuban and Haitian entrants

Afghan Nationals, and

Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees.

Other immigration statuses include individuals who arrived under the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan (CHNV) program; individuals who arrived under the Family Reunification Parole Process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case scenario.

Or, basically, nearly every immigrant who has crossed Joe Biden’s open border.

“The skeptics who brushed off the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ as nothing more than fearmongering and a baseless conspiracy are having to eat a lot of crow today,” Revolver News noted in a March 26 report.

What is happening in Michigan is “American tax dollars being handed over to non-Americans,” Revolver News added. “It’s a globalist strategy that’s choking the life out of the middle class.”

It’s a “textbook case,” Revolver News continued, of the “Great Replacement Theory” turning into a “stark reality.”

Literally anyone crossing the U.S. southern border is slapped with a “refugee” tag or placed in the “pending asylum” category.

“It’s turned into a massive free-for-all, and here’s the kicker: the U.S. government wants you to play host to their new left-wing voting bloc,” Revolver News noted. “Oh, and they’re willing to toss you $500 a month for your troubles. It’s as if they’re not just opening the doors wide but also putting out a red carpet welcome mat with our money.”

Revolver News noted: “As it stands now, we’re on a collision course, where we’re bankrolling our own demise. This kind of policy isn’t just misguided; it’s a direct hit to the principle of putting Americans first. It’s the exact opposite of what we’re fighting for, and that’s why they’re pushing it.”

This is the Newcomer Rental Subsidy in Michigan.

They don’t care about Americans. It’s all about finding new replacement voters. pic.twitter.com/XCGr57wqEn — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 26, 2024

👀 The All-In Pod Reacts to Tucker Carlson’s Theory on the Border Crisis “Democrats will say this and say it’s a good thing but then when someone like Tucker says it, they’ll say it’s ‘Great Replacement Theory’, it’s a conspiracy, it’s racist…No, he’s basically saying the same… pic.twitter.com/4DxH5873tU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 26, 2024

When they tell you that the great replacement is a wild conspiracy theory, watch this. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/eh0m2F71Lr — David Vance (@DVATW) March 21, 2024

