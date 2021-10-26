Report: Fulton County ordered more than 1 million absentee ballots in days prior to Nov. election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2021

In the days prior to the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Fulton County ordered over 1 million absentee ballots knowing that they would never be mailed out, a report noted.

On Oct. 24, an order of 770,210 of the ballots from Runbeck Election Services was delivered to Fulton County, while the county ordered an additional 288,700 ballots from Fidlar that were shipped on Oct. 20, Kevin Moncla reported for UncoverDC on Oct. 25.

“Combined, the two orders total a whopping 1,058,210 ballots,” Moncla noted.

“With just 10 days until the November 3rd election, there was literally no way to sort, prepare, fold, stuff and mail out the ballots before the election. Especially considering there were no envelopes ordered. This fact alone removes any possibility that they intended to mail the ballots.”

UncoverDC recently reported that Fulton County paid Dominion Voting Systems nearly $2 million to essentially staff and run their voting systems for the 2020 general election.

“The reason for this was because much of the County election staff was quarantined, presumably due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” the report noted.

The more than 1 million ballots ordered by Fulton County from Runbeck and Fidlar were in addition to, and separate from, the Georgia Secretary of State’s ballot printing and mailing program.

Moncla noted: “The fact is, we still don’t have a clear understanding or justifiable reason for why Fulton County would order so many ballots. Consider the fact that, with the massive number of absentee ballots ordered and received, one could have replaced nearly all 1.1 million absentee ballots cast in the entire state of Georgia (hint, hint).”

