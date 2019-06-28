Report: Four ISIS terrorists planned to enter U.S. from Mexico via Panama, Costa Rica

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2019

Nicaragua’s military reported it has captured four Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists who had planned to enter the United States through Mexico.

Nicaraguan authorities identified the men as two Egyptian nationals — 33-year old Mohamed Ibrahim and 26-year-old Mahmoud Samy Eissa — and two Iraqis, 41-year-old Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury and 29-year-old Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob. The men arrived in Panama on May 12 and in Costa Rica on June 9, according to an article published in La Prensa, Nicaragua’s largest newspaper.

The jihadists reportedly had legal permission to enter Costa Rica, which is why Nicaragua deported them back there. Costa Rica’s national security chief, Michael Soto, confirmed the men entered the country legally and were approved by his country’s immigration control officials “with no problem.”

Related: Report confirms Middle Eastern terrorists among migrants; Total number unknown, November 28, 2018

Soto also revealed that “confidential information from an unknown source” later alerted Costa Rican officials of the men’s “criminal” ties. Various Mexican media outlets also reported that authorities there were warned that three — instead of four — ISIS operatives were making their way to the United States through Mexico via Central America. Mexico’s largest newspaper covered a press conference in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed receiving an alert from the United States about the ISIS terrorists’ plan to enter Mexican territory to reach the American border.

“Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has essentially ignored this disturbing story which is simply the latest of many involving Islamic terrorists and the southwest border,” Judicial Watch, which has reported extensively on the issue, noted.

Judicial Watch’s reporting has confirmed that ISIS has a training cell just a few miles from El Paso, Texas in an area known as “Anapra” situated just west of Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Mexican drug cartels are smuggling foreigners from countries with terrorist links to “stash areas” in a rural Texas town (Acala) near El Paso, Judicial Watch reported.

In 2014, four ISIS jihdists who entered the U.S. through the Mexican border were arrested in McAllen and Pharr Texas.

In 2017, Judicial Watch exposed a plot involving Mexican drug traffickers who help Islamic terrorists stationed in Mexico cross into the U.S.

“Among the jihadists that travel back and forth through the porous southern border is a Kuwaiti named Shaykh Mahmood Omar Khabir, an ISIS operative who lives in the Mexican state of Chihuahua not far from El Paso. Khabir trained hundreds of Al Qaida fighters in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen and at the time lived in Mexico for more than a year,” according to information provided to Judicial Watch by high-ranking Homeland Security officials.

Khabir trains thousands of men — mostly Syrians and Yemenis — to fight in an ISIS base situated in the Mexico-U.S. border region near Ciudad Juárez, the intelligence gathered by Judicial Watch’s sources reveals.

A recently-captured ISIS fighter provided details of a plot in which jihadists enter the U.S. through the southern border to carry out attacks.

The terrorists begin their journey in Central America (like the four recently captured in Nicaragua) and exploit vulnerabilities in the Mexican border to reach the U.S., according to Abu Henricki, an ISIS soldier captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Rojava, Syria. Henricki and 160 of his fellow terrorists were interviewed at length by a research group called the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism. The nonpartisan organization published its findings recently in a report that includes a video of the interview with the captured terrorist, who is Canadian and has dual Trinidadian citizenship.

“They were going to move me to the Mexican side [of the U.S. southern border] via Puerto Rico,” Henricki says about the ISIS plot. “This was mastermind[ed] by a guy in America. Where he is, I do not know. That information, the plan came from someone from the New Jersey state from America. I was going to take a boat [from Puerto Rico] into Mexico. I don’t know where I’d end up.”

The International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism report revealed that the ISIS fighters were to travel from Syria to penetrate the U.S. southern order by infiltrating migration routes.

“Whatever one thinks of President Donald Trump’s heightened rhetoric about the U.S.- Mexico border and his many claims that it is vulnerable to terrorists, ISIS apparently also thought so, as knowledge of this ISIS plot came from the mouth of a now-repentant ISIS cadre,” the report said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments