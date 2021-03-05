Report: Former Clinton fixer talking with prosecutors in Epstein sex trafficking investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2021

Doug Band, notoriously known as Bill Clinton’s “bagman,” has provided the Department of Justice with evidence in the sex trafficking investigation involving Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein that could implicate the former president, a report said.

Band spoke with criminal investigators from the Southern District of New York in December 2020, RadarOnline.com’s Chris Spargo reported on March 4.

“This makes him the first Epstein/Maxwell associate who is known to have cooperated with authorities in the most recent probes into the accused pedophiles,” the report noted.

A close Clinton confidante for two decades, Band “became fast friends with Epstein and Maxwell back in 2002, a time when he was at the height of his powers due to his role as the key architect of Clinton’s carrier post-White House,” the report continued.

It was also in December 2020 that Band stunned all those in the Clinton bubble by agreeing to an interview with Gabriel Sherman for Vanity Fair. In addition to detailing his ties to Epstein and Maxwell, Band confirmed that Bill Clinton had indeed visited Epstein at his compound in the Caribbean — known to many as “Pedophile Island.”

Clinton traveled to Little St. James With Epstein in January 2003, according to Band — just a few months after Epstein and Clinton spent 10 days touring Africa.

Band first showed up on the flight manifest of Epstein’s notorious “Lolita Express” private jet in March of 2002, when he flew from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to London with Clinton, Epstein, Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, and three Secret Service agents.

“Kellen would later be identified as both a recruiter and a victim of Epstein, but unlike most victims, she was over the age of 18 when she first met the pedophile,” the RadarOnline report said.

The same group returned to JFK two days later on Epstein’s jet. They were joined for that trip by an additional seven Secret Service agents and Band’s one-time girlfriend, British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The “most infamous” of the trips, the report noted, came in September 2002, when Band joined Epstein and Clinton as they made their way through Africa. Much of the focus was on the fact that Hollywood stars Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were also on that trip, but federal prosecutors are more interested in four other likely guests: Kellen, Cindy Lopez, Chauntae Davies, and Andrea Mitrovitch.

“Davies, though not underage, was another of Epstein’s victims. She would eventually recruit her younger sister for the pedophile and grew close to Clinton on the trip as evidenced by a photo of her provicing the former leader of the free world with a shoulder massage during an airport layover,” the report noted.

“Mitrovitch was a ballerina who was in her very early twenties, at the time. She too made a memorable impression on Band and his boss, as just a few years later she went on to work with her new friends at the Clinton Foundation.”

“Lopez was the youngest of the four women on the trip, and would become a fixture on Epstein’s flight manifests in the years after this trip.”

Band has insisted that, for years, he urged the Clintons to cut all ties with Maxwell after Epstein’s arrest. He was not successful.

Chelsea Clinton, in particular, grew close to Maxwell, with Band noting: “Ghislaine had access to yachts and nice homes. Chelsea needed that.”

