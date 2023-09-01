Report: FBI took over after Michigan police in 2020 warned of multi-state voter fraud scheme

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2023

Police in Michigan contacted the FBI regarding a possible voter registration fraud scheme occurring across multiple states during the 2020 election, a report said.

Just the News reported on Aug. 30 that it reviewed dozens of pages of police reports from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police which said that a firm called GBI Strategies was under scrutiny as an organization central to alleged voter registration fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The possible voter fraud scheme was first investigated by city and state authorities before the FBI took over.

“But what happened since remains mostly a mystery,” Natalia Mittelstadt reported for Just the News.

While the memos, obtained by Just the News via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, indicate contacts between local law enforcement and the FBI continued into 2022, “there is no evidence of what happened after that,” the report said.

The Michigan attorney general’s office confirmed earlier in August that there was a state investigation into thousands of suspected fraudulent voter registrations, which was referred to the FBI, the Bridge Michigan reported.

The Muskegon Police Department began investigating GBI Strategies after the Muskegon City Clerk’s Office reported suspected voter registration fraud, according to a police report first dated Oct. 16, 2020, which Just the News obtained from a FOIA request.

The city clerk’s office said that a woman who dropped off the fraudulent voter registrations on Oct. 8, 2020 said she worked for GBI Strategies, according to the police report.

Muskegon police interviewed the woman, referred to as “Suspect 1” in the police report, and she explained that she “receives $1,150.00 a week, hotels services and a rental vehicle for her work.”

She also said she was “tasked with finding unregistered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered and obtain their ballot,” according to the police report.

“Suspect 1 initially stated that her ‘canvassers’ earn money for each person that completes the form. She later told us that they are paid $9.25 per hour with extra money for working weekends,” the police report said.

The suspect said in the report that she “worked [in the] Muskegon, Detroit, Ypsilanti, Southfield, Flint and Lansing area.”

Open Secrets, a non-partisan research group that tracks money in U.S. politics, provided data showing that GBI was paid millions of dollars in the 2020 election cycle by Democrat and far-left groups. These groups include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ($2,117,605); DNC Services Corp. ($1,031,856); and the Biden for President Campaign, which paid GBI $450,000.

According to Michigan State Police reports obtained by Just the News via a public records request, on Oct. 21, 2020, Detective First Lieutenant Michael Anderson was contacted by the Chief of Investigations for the state Attorney General’s Office and asked to assist “with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG. An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.”

During the investigation, Michigan State Police conducted a search of a GBI Strategies office in Southfield, Michigan, and found four rifles, four pistols, and a whiteboard with “several notes on it.

“One of the categories was ‘Hot Topics,’” the report continues. “Under ‘Hot Topics’ listed: weapons in the field, prepared for shifts, Covid questionnaire needs to be asked whether canvasser is new or not, mask enforcement, no eating in vans. Another heading was ‘Tiff GA Project’ and the words underneath: 44 Paycards, 30 Phones, 20 tablets. Another heading was ‘Charleston to Columbia’ with the words underneath: 10 tabs (Russ), 1 ten port, 2 pads (4). Another heading appeared to show Tablets to be shipped to PA, MIA & ALA.”

When Just the News first asked about the investigation on Aug. 9, the FBI National Press Office said the following day that their “standard practice [is] to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.” The Muskegon Police Department also declined to comment on the investigation “because this matter is possibly an active investigation by our law enforcement partners.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish