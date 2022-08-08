Report details Biden’s White House meetings with energy execs tied to Hunter

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2022

White House visitor logs from 2014 show that then-Vice President Joe Biden met at the White House with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden’s company.

Executives for the Chinese energy company Wanxiang reportedly secured a meeting with Joe Biden in the West Wing on July 25, 2014, with just one day’s notice, the visitor logs show.

The meeting between Biden Wanxiang America President Pin Ni and Wanxiang Resources Co. President Youhong Han was held from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., records obtained by the Daily Mail show.

Joe Biden’s meeting with the two Wanxiang executives is one of 15 occasions in which he met with businessmen closely linked to his son, the report said.

Joe Biden continues to insist that he never spoke to Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings.

A client of Hunter Biden’s Seneca Global Advisors company, GreatPoint Energy, had previously partnered with Wanxiang in 2012 for a $1.25 billion natural gas plant in China. The ceremony for the signing of the deal between Hunter Biden’s client GreatPoint Energy and Wanxiang was attended by then-Chinese vice president Xi Jinping.

Hunter Biden was also linked to the Chinese company via his investment in the Fisker car business, which was bought by Wanxiang in February 2014. Joe Biden’s son had previously purchased one of Fisker’s electric sports cars for $102,000.

Four days after the July 25, 2014 meeting at the White House, one of the executives emailed Hunter Biden offering to service his Fisker sports car and inviting the VP’s son for a visit, the report noted.

Hunter Biden held his Fisker Karma sports car through his company, Owasco PC, according to an asset report on the firm obtained by DailyMail.com.

In 2014, Hunter Biden also bought a Porsche Panamera from a New Jersey dealership using $142,300 sent to his company by Kazakhstani banking oligarch Kenes Rakishev.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Rakishev’s payment is part of the federal investigation into alleged tax crimes and illegal foreign lobbying by Hunter Biden, and that witnesses were questioned by the grand jury over the money transfer.

Joe Biden’s meetings with the other 14 of his son’s business associates, previously detailed by DailyMail.com, include:

• Entertaining Hunter’s Mexican billionaire business partners Carlos Slim, Miguel Aleman Velasco and Miguel Aleman Magnani at the Vice President’s official residence in 2014.

• Meeting with Hunter’s tech startup business partner and big Democrat donor Jeff Cooper at the White House.

• Joining a dinner at a Washington, D.C. restaurant with Hunter’s associates former Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev; and Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

• Meeting Hunter’s Chinese business partner Jonathan Li on a trip to China in 2013.

• Meeting Tony Bobulinski, a partner in Hunter’s controversial deal with a Chinese oil giant, in Los Angeles in 2017, according to Bobulinski’s texts.

• Meeting Hunter’s best friend, business partner and now convicted fraudster Devon Archer at the White House just days before Archer and Hunter were appointed to the Burisma board in 2014.

• Dozens of meetings with Hunter’s consultancy partner Eric Schwerin, who also handled Joe’s taxes and visited the White House 27 times during Joe’s tenure as vice president.

• White House meetings with Francis Person, a former Biden aide who later pitched Hunter on business in China.

• Manuel Estrella, who partnered with Hunter on Latin American startups, met Joe in June 2014.

• Hunter’s former Rosemont Seneca partner and stepson of former senator John Kerry, Chris Heinz, met Joe in the West Wing in April 2011.

