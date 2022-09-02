Report: Changed Delaware statute of limitations would prevent Ashley Biden from suing her father

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2022

The State of Delaware, like the U.S. Department of Justice, is fiercely protective of Joe Biden. How far will The First State go to protect Old Joe?

You decide.

In 2007, the state amended a law pertaining to the sexual abuse of minor children. Under the new law, any victim of childhood abuse that occurred earlier than 2007 is unable to submit a sexual abuse lawsuit in the state’s court.

Under the adjusted statute of limitations in the law, Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley “would have no potential legal recourse should she ever go forward with a lawsuit against her father for ‘probably not appropriate’ showers Biden allegedly took with her,” National File noted, citing Ashley Biden’s diary, said.

“Documents from Ashley Biden’s personal diary were published by National File in 2020. Ashley described ‘showers with my dad’ that were ‘probably not appropriate,’ ” National File reported on Aug. 30.

Ashley Biden “also journaled how she believes she was molested as a child and remembers ‘being somewhat sexualized,’ ” the report said.

Ashley Biden was born in 1981 and is currently 41-years-old.

Shubin Law noted that Delaware’s amended law on sexual abuse lawsuits states:

“The two-year statute of limitations does not apply to minor victims of sexual abuse. In 2007 Delaware enacted a specific exception for minors, children under the age of 18, who were sexually abused by an adult. If a minor was sexually abused after 2007, they have an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit. This includes lawsuits brought by their parents or legal guardians. The 2007 change in the statute of limitations reflects the hard work advocacy groups have been doing across the country to help protect the legal rights of children who are victims of abuse.”

The Ashley Biden diary, but not the president, is the focus of an active FBI investigation which targeted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in 2021.

Related: FBI, NYT confirm shocking Ashley Biden diary with investigations of offending journalists, November 7, 2021

Joe Biden was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but moved with his family to Delaware in 1953 when he was 10. He served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years before becoming Barack Obama’s vice president.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish