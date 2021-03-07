Report: Bill Gates tied to Chinese firm ‘mining’ Americans’ DNA data through covid tests

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2021

Bill Gates has close ties to the Chinese genomics firm that has been flagged by U.S. officials for “mining” the DNA of Americans via Covid-19 tests, a report said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has collaborated extensively with BGI Genomics, which is linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The National Pulse reported on March 5.

A 60 Minutes report, citing U.S. intelligence officials, noted that BGI Genomics has used Covid-19 tests to “collect, store and exploit biometric information” on American citizens.

A recent Reuters article linked BGI Genomics to communist China’s military.

While the Obama administration enabled BGI Genomics to gain a foothold in the United States, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “played a critical role in BGI’s American expansion,” the National Pulse report noted.

In September of 2012, the Microsoft founder’s foundation signed a “Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a collaboration on global health and agricultural development with the goal of achieving common objectives in health and agricultural development.”

Gates has also funded BGI projects relating to genome sequencing alongside CCP bodies such as the Ministry of Science and Technology and Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

In 2016, BGI established a U.S.-based office in Washington — “the home state of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” the National Pulse report noted.

The 60 Minutes report noted that BGI’s ties to Washington state appeared to influence the firm’s decision to target the state with its Covid-19 test kits, part of the company’s plot to “mine” the data of Americans.

“Early last March, the state of Washington was the site of the first major coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. As COVID rates and the need for tests were spiking, BGI Group, the world’s largest biotech firm—a global giant based in China—approached the state of Washington with an enticing offer. In a strikingly personal letter to the governor, BGI proposed to build and help run state-of-the-art COVID testing labs,” the 60 Minutes report said.

But officials ultimately turned down the offer at the request of the Trump administration’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence due to BGI’s ties to the Chinese government.

