Report: Biden White House had hand in raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2023

The FBI gained access to documents it seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence via a “special access request” from the Biden White House, a report said.

On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on the grounds of retrieving alleged classified documents. America First Legal learned of existence of the “special access request” via documents obtained from the National Archives in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The news destroys the Big Media narrative that the Biden White House had been stunned to hear about the unprecedented raid. The National Archives had also claimed it was not involved in the Department of Justice’s investigation of the documents.

“The evidence further suggests that Biden officials in the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Justice unlawfully abused their power and then lied about it to the American people,” Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal senior counselor and director of oversight and investigations said on Tuesday. “This government, it seems, acknowledges no limits on its power to harass, intimidate, and silence its political opponents.”

America First Legal noted: “The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president only when the records in question are needed for ‘the conduct of current business’ of the White House. Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the ‘current business’ of the White House.”

The documents obtained by America First Legal show that John Laster, the National Archives official responsible for administering all access requests for presidential records, was involved in preparing the 15 boxes for FBI review as late as August 23, 2022.

America First Legal revealed on Monday:

On October 25, 2022, Acting Archivist Wall wrote to then-Ranking Members James Comer and Jim Jordan, claiming “NARA received the 15 boxes from President Trump on January 18, 2022, and then discovered that they contained classified national security information. Shortly after the discovery, NARA consulted with its Office of Inspector General (OIG), which operates independently of NARA. As DOJ has disclosed publicly in court filings, NARA’s OIG subsequently referred the matter to DOJ on February 9, 2022.” If the OIG acted independently in making a referral to the FBI, then Mr. Laster would not have involved himself in the FBI’s review of the 15 boxes in his capacity as the Director of the White House Liaison Division “responsible for all access requests for Presidential records.” Similarly, the FBI affidavit before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that provided the probable cause for the issuance of a search warrant against Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, stated, “[on February 9, 2022] the Special Agent in Charge of NARA’s Office of the Inspector General sent the NARA Referral via email to DOJ.” However, the evidence is that the Biden White House and the Department of Justice coordinated to obtain the Trump records, and perhaps create a pretext for a law enforcement raid, by way of a “special access request.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to handle the investigation into the documents Trump allegedly took at the end of his term.

Trump called the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago “illegal and unconstitutional.” He said Smith is a “radical left lunatic known as a bomb thrower who is harassing hundreds of my people day after day over the boxes hoax.”

/1 🚨THREAD — records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.https://t.co/JapM7ZFq4k pic.twitter.com/O9fne5qRD1 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

