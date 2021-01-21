Report: Biden team set to impose quasi-Marxist ‘racial equity’ agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2021

Joe Biden’s team said it plans to “launch a whole-of-government initiative to advance racial equity.”

“Equity means equality of outcome, a concept tied to the critical theories that slice up society into identity groups based on race, gender, sexual proclivities, and others, while positing which groups are oppressed and which are the oppressors, similarly to how Marxism labels people as oppressors or the oppressed based on class,” Petr Svab noted in a Jan. 20 report for The Epoch Times.

Biden’s handlers said in a press release that Biden “will sign an Executive Order beginning the work of embedding equity across federal policymaking and rooting out systemic racism and other barriers to opportunity from federal programs and institutions.”

“The Executive Order will define equity as the consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals, including individuals who belong to underserved communities, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; LGBTQ+ persons; people with disabilities; religious minorities, persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise affected by persistent poverty or inequality,” the release said.

Biden’s handlers said he will direct all federal agencies “to undertake a baseline review of the state of equity within their agency and deliver an action plan within 200 days to address unequal barriers to opportunity in agency policies and programs.”

The Office of Management and Budget will be tasked with “working to more equitably allocate federal resources to empower and invest in communities of color and other underserved communities.”

Biden will reverse the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September that banned federal agencies, contractors, subcontractors, and grantees from instructing their employees to follow the tenets of critical race theory.

Trump’s order had cited the work of Christopher Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, who has been waging a “one-man war” against critical race theory in American government.

Rufo called the theory a “grave threat to the American way of life” that “traffics in the pernicious concepts of race essentialism, race stereotyping, and race-based segregation — all under a false pursuit of ‘social justice.’ ”

Trump’s order said the concepts of the theory are “divisive” and lead to “race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.”

The Biden team’s press release said such trainings are “important and needed.”

Rufo said the trainings “advance the ideology through cult-like indoctrination, intimidation, and harassment.”

Rufo said in a Jan. 20 statement that a coalition of law firms and legal foundations called “Stop Critical Race Theory,” has filed three lawsuits with the goal of having the Supreme Court rule that programs based on the theory violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Constitution.

“When we are victorious in the courts, it will have an immediate ripple effect through every school, government agency, and private employer in the nation. We will effectively abolish critical race theory programs from American life,” Rufo said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media