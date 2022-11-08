Report: Biden letting more than 6,000 illegals into U.S. every day

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2022

Team Biden is allowing more than 6,200 illegal aliens to the U.S. through the open southern border on a daily basis, a report said.

For October, the total preliminary number of border crossers and illegal aliens who entered the U.S. was at least 192,000, according to figures shared with Breitbart News from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

About 87,000 illegals crossed the southern border in October without being apprehended, according to FAIR.

“This ‘got-away’ figure only includes those whom the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is aware of and potentially thousands more may have successfully entered the U.S. via the border,” Breitbart’s John Binder reported on Nov. 6.

“Agents have reason to believe those who have criminal records or are on the terror watch list are among those sneaking through,” FAIR President Dan Stein said in a statement.

More than 100,000 border crossers and illegals were released into the U.S. interior in October by Team Biden as part of its Catch and Release network.

“The primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect Americans and our interests,” Stein said, adding the Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “have knowingly, willfully, and consistently violated that responsibility. We have never seen such numbers in our history, and the Biden administration’s open-borders policies are solely to blame.”

From February 2021 to August 2022, Team Biden released nearly 1.35 million border crossers and illegals into American communities after having briefly apprehended them, previously released data showed.

During his Save America rally in Vandalia, Ohio on Monday, former President Donald Trump said: “We should pass legislation to deport every illegal alien that Joe Biden has allowed to unlawfully break into our country. We’re going to make America great again … first, we have to make America safe again. It’s not safe.”

