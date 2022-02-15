Report: Biden campaign retained Joffe’s firm in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2022

The cybersecurity firm headed by Rodney Joffe that is at the center of the Russiagate scandal was on the Biden campaign payroll in 2020, a report said.

Neustar Information Services was paid nearly $20,000 by the Biden campaign for accounting and compliance work, according to Federal Election Commission records, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Feb. 15.

“The Biden campaign’s payments raise questions about whether Joffe continued snooping on Trump in the most recent election,” Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross noted.

According to special counsel John Durham’s Friday filing, Joffe accessed sensitive web traffic data that the company maintained on behalf of the White House executive office in order to collect “derogatory” information about Donald Trump.

Joffe allegedly provided the information to Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who in turn gave it to the CIA during a meeting in February 2017. Durham charged Sussmann in September with lying to the FBI about his investigation of Trump.

Durham alleged in the Friday court filing that Joffe and his associates “exploited” domain name system Internet traffic for the White House executive office, Trump Tower, and Trump’s apartment building in Manhattan. They had access to the data through what Durham said is Neustar’s “sensitive arrangement” to provide web services to the White House executive office.

Durham alleges that Joffe and his associates “mined” the White House traffic data “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Ross noted that Joffe, who retired from Neustar in September, “allegedly told associates that he was investigating Trump in order to please ‘VIPs’ on the Clinton campaign. He also allegedly wanted a job in the Hillary Clinton administration.”

The Biden and Clinton campaigns are the only two presidential committees to have ever paid Neustar Information Services.

Former President Donald Trump called for criminal charges against the Clinton operatives: “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution.”

