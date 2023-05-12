Report: As Title 42 ends, Team Biden uses encrypted Whatsapp channel to ‘control flow’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2023

The Biden Administration has been using an encrypted Whatsapp channel to coordinate with Mexican authorities on when to allow migrants to swim across the Rio Grande and enter the United States near Brownsville, Texas, a report said.

What is occurring is a “striking level of collusion,” the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported on May 10.

CIS said it found that and average of 3,000 migrants per day in Matamoros, Mexico swim over to Brownsville with “no opposition on either side.”

“At some sort of signal from the Mexican immigration officers, a group of about 100-150 from the crowd would suddenly stand in unison and rush down the riverbank, past the immigration officers, and swim over to America,” Todd Bensman reported for CIS. “It turns out that this pattern was far from happenstance.”

CIS asked Mexican immigration officers about the migrants crossing the Rio Grande and learned that the Biden Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating these mass swims with Mexico’s immigration service, INM, at high levels on an encrypted Whatsapp channel.

“The officers explained that their senior officers were in touch with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about how many immigrants were gathered and were prepared to cross the river at any given time,” the report said.

One officer explained: “We’re letting them know that there’s a group of people ready to cross.”

According to the report:

[T]he process, which has never been publicized, amounts to a “controlled-flow” system most often used, controversially, by Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica, to facilitate mass illegal migration to the U.S. border rather than incur the expense and trouble of blocking it in those countries.

Controlled-flow by the Biden administration’s DHS with Mexico also constitutes a highly unusual U.S. policy that demonstrates formal acquiescence to illegal immigration and an official willingness to accommodate mass illegal immigration rather than stopping, blocking, or deterring it, as required by law.

Bensman noted: “The Americans on the other side would ask the Mexicans to hold back the migrants – not because such crossings are illegal and should be blocked and obstructed, but only until the Americans had finished processing the last batch into the country through Brownsville. Once the Americans felt they could take in more, they message the Mexicans that they are ready to receive them.”

Reports from the border on Friday show migrants climbing rocks, massing in groups, and rushing Joe Biden’s open border after the expiration of Title 42 at midnight on May 11.

INSANE: Just a couple hours after Title 42 has expired. Massive groups of invaders crawl their way up rocks in route to the United States here at the Yuma AZ open border pic.twitter.com/x1iJZTC8YV — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 12, 2023

Migrants in Brownsville, Texas, open packets from DHS and use government-issued cell phones after processing. Some of their court dates reportedly won’t be until 2027. Footage by @TaylerUSA pic.twitter.com/sYtKdMsakZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 12, 2023

Residents in the Texas border city El Paso said they felt abandoned by a Biden administration more concerned about the well-being and comfort of “newcomers” than the safety of residents who have called the area home for generations, the CIS’s Arthur Andrew wrote for the New York Post on Thursday.

With more than 860,000 residents, El Paso is the largest city on the southwest border, and it sits directly across the Rio Grande from Juarez, Mexico, home to 1.5 million.

“State law-enforcement officials I spoke to believe the infrastructure that has facilitated that transit and trade is now driving the migrant surge across the river,” Arthur wrote. “Freight trains are a readily accessible form of transit north from Mexico’s interior, and highways provide easy transit for smugglers.”

In the first six months of fiscal year 2023, agents in the Border Patrol’s El Paso sector have made more than 265,000 migrant apprehensions, a figure that does not count untold thousands of “gotaways” who have evaded agents and successfully entered illegally.

Border Agents “are now too busy rounding up, transporting, processing and releasing migrants to provide much help,” to the city’s legal residents and “the local police are too busy policing the throngs of squatters,” Arthur noted. “The locals are on their own and long for the protection they had been provided in the past.”

