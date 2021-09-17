Report: 30,000 in UK died from Covid within 3 weeks of getting the Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2021

During the first six months of 2021, 30,305 people died of Covid-19 within three weeks of receiving the vaccine, the UK Office for National Statistics revealed. The data destroys the narrative that the majority of deaths from Covid amid the most recent wave of the virus are unvaccinated individuals, a report said.

Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to Public Health England (PHE) over the past few months requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, The Daily Exposé reported on Sept. 15.

“The reason people have been requesting to know the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine is because these are the exact same parameters that have been used to count alleged Covid-19 deaths for the majority of the alleged pandemic,” the report noted.

The PHE responded to the freedom of information requests by saying it had no such data. But, The Daily Exposé noted, data on the number of people who died within 21 days of getting the jab was available and was “inadvertently” published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That number was 30,305 deaths within 21 days of receiving the vaccine.

“A report published by the ONS on September 13th 2021 was a clear attempt to dupe the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated population,” the report said. “But the date parameters used in their report include a huge swathe of deaths that occurred during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated. The cut off point was also the 2nd July 2021, meaning deaths that have occurred during the summer third wave that we are currently experiencing have not been included.”

The report continued: “However, if ONS had decided to cover the third wave that we are currently experiencing then you would have seen that 75% of people who have died with Covid-19 were in fact vaccinated, and just 25% of people who have died were not vaccinated.”

The ONS data showed 14,265 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,388 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

“Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021,” the report noted.

“What’s interesting to note here is that a further 123,796 people died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, and we’re very eager to know how many of those occurred up to 28 days after being vaccinated, or even 60 days after being vaccinated considering they have and still do use this parameter to count Covid-19 deaths.

“But for now we will have to settle for knowing the official number of people to have died in England within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 6 months of 2021, and that number is 30,305, and we doubt it’s a number the authorities actually wanted us to know.”

