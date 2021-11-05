Report: 1 of 2 Texas children has immediate adverse reaction after getting Covid jab ‘in error’ at Halloween party

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2021

Two children in Texas were given full, unauthorized 30-microgram doses of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine during a Halloween party, a report said. One of the children had an immediate adverse reaction to the jab.

The children, ages 6 and 7, were illegally administered the injection during a Halloween gathering at a local church in Garland, where the city had set up a vaccination center. Nurses at the event were unauthorized to inject children younger than 12, according to a report by The Epoch Times.

The children were injected with full 30-microgram doses, which is three-times the dose recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children ages 5 through 11. According to the report, at least “one of the children experienced adverse reactions immediately after” being injected.

The father of the 6-year-old, Julian Gonzalez, said he was told by the nurses that his child could get the Pfizer injection. “Going off of their confidence and what we had read, we were all for it,” he told local media.

Children ages 5-11 are not to be given more than 10-microgram doses of the Covid vaccine. Upon being informed that his child illegally received the full dose injection, Gonzales asked: “Where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them [the nurses] that they could go ahead and offer it?”

The City of Garland Health Department confirmed in a statement to local media that the injections should not have been administered, adding that the incident occurred “in error.”

National File reported last month that two young children were “accidentally” given the Covid vaccine instead of flu shots at a Walgreens in Indiana. Now, both are experiencing “heart issues,” according to their pediatrician.

A family in Evansville, Indiana went to a local Walgreens to have each member, including two children ages 4 and 5, receive a flu shot. During the appointment, all members of the party including the two children were “accidentally” given full adult does of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, according to the family’s lawyer.

