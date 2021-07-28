Repercussions of Pfizer vaccine debated in Israel, out of the public eye

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2021

As Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed the Pfizer vaccine is “significantly less effective” against the Covid Delta variant, a citizen-led group of Israeli health experts issued a warning on how damaging the jab can be to the human body.

More than 5.7 million Israelis have received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

After news broke on Friday that over 1,000 people tested positive for coronavirus and more countries were added to the list of places to which Israelis will be banned from traveling, Bennett said: “We do not know exactly to what degree the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less.”

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that the highest number of coronavirus cases in nearly four months was diagnosed on Friday – 1,118 people.

Meanwhile, off the corporate media grid and only on certain social media, alternatives sets of facts are being aired.

Having been banned by Twitter, feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf in a Telegram post reported on the warning issued by the Israeli People’s Committee (IPC) over the Pfizer jab.

The IPC, a citizen-led group of Israeli health experts, warned that the Pfizer vaccine “damages virtually every system of the human body,” Wolf noted.

“While much of the attention, at least in Europe, has centered around the AstraZeneca jab, which is linked to deadly blood clots, the Pfizer injection is actually far more dangerous and a much bigger threat,” Wolf noted, citing the IPC’s latest data.

A detailed report released by the IPC warns that getting the Pfizer jab “could lead to a catastrophic health outcome, as evidenced by the high number of people who have already had their lives ruined by it in Israel,” Wolf wrote.

The IPC report explains: “There has never been a vaccine that has harmed as many people. We received 288 death reports in proximity to vaccination (90% up to 10 days after the vaccination), 64% of those were men.”

The IPC said the Israeli Ministry of Health’s claim that 45 people in Israel have died from the Pfizer jab is “a gross undercount that minimizes the true deadly impact of the jabs.”

Wolf noted: “If the figures contained in the IPC report are valid, then more Israelis have died from the Pfizer shot than have Europeans from the AstraZeneca shot throughout the entirety of Europe.”

The IPC report states: “According to Central Bureau of Statistics data during January-February 2021, at the peak of the Israeli mass vaccination campaign, there was a 22% increase in overall mortality in Israel compared with the previous year. “In fact, January-February 2021 have been the deadliest months in the last decade, with the highest overall mortality rates compared to corresponding months in the last 10 years.”

The report added that younger people are dying most from the Pfizer jab.

The most affected demographic seems to be younger people between the ages of 20-29, which saw the most dramatic increase in mortality post-release of the Pfizer vaccine.

“In this age group, we detect an increase of 32% in overall mortality in comparison with previous year,” the report states. “Statistical analysis of information from the Central Bureau of Statistics, combined with information from the Ministry of Health, leads to the conclusion that the mortality rate amongst the vaccinated is estimated at about 1: 5000 (1: 13000 at ages 20-49, 1: 6000 at ages 50-69, 1: 1600 at ages 70+).”

Based on this data, the IPC estimates that as many as 1,100 Israelis have died thus far from the Pfizer injection. Older people die the soonest, usually less than three days post-injection, while younger people typically live for more than a week post-injection before passing away.

“The IPC further found that the risk of mortality goes parabolic after the second injection. Those who stop with the first shot have a much greater chance of living than if they go in for the second round,” Wolf noted.

As for the injuries caused by the injections, the IPC found that cardiac events such as myositis and pericarditis are common. The same goes for massive vaginal bleeding, neurological damage, and damage to the skeletal and skin systems.

“It should be noted that a significant number of reports of side effects are related, directly or indirectly, to Hypercoagulability (infarction), Myocardial infarction, stroke, miscarriages, impaired blood flow to the limbs, pulmonary embolism,” the IPC contends.

“These mRNA vaccines contain a virus which then attaches to the RNA (the messenger) of man’s DNA which can never be undone,” warned one commenter at Great Game India.

“This means that the RNA / messenger will always carry a virus; the very one they inject into the body!”

