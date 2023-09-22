Rep. Troy Nehls took down Joe Biden and Merrick Garland in just over 2 minutes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2023

Are Republicans finally finding their backbone on the accountability issue?

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday in which Attorney General Merrick Garland made an appearance, Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls took both Garland and Joe Biden down “with one ‘Burisma’ blow, making the case for impeaching both of them in just two minutes and twenty-five seconds. All Merrick could do in response is giggle,” Revolver News noted.

The question is, will the GOP actually follow through and do what Rep. Nehls so pointedly articulated?

Our TX @RepTroyNehls getting in on the action telling Jerry Nadler to pipe down while drilling Merrick Garland!! 😂pic.twitter.com/UNIomdLZmS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2023

