Rep. Stefanik, a favorite target of leftist haters, outraises both Schiff and AOC

FPI / February 5, 2020

Leftists went hard after Rep. Elise Stefanik after she refused to be silenced by Rep. Adam Schiff during the House impeachment inquiry.

Several Democrats and their media and celebrity allies vowed to ensure Stefanik would lose her seat this November by urging people to donate to her opponent’s campaign.

It now looks like Stefanik is having the last laugh.

The New York Republican raised $3.2 million in campaign contributions over the last quarter of 2019, more than Schiff and socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, took in $2.5 million, while AOC collected $1.9 million in the same period.

One highlight of Stefanik’s questioning during the House impeachment inquiry was when she, instead of using her time to question Democrat star witness Marie Yovanovitch, spent five minutes reading Schiff’s prior statements, verbatim, in which he promised that the American people would hear from the whistleblower.

“Democrats quickly encouraged their supporters to donate to Stefanik’s opponent,” Jennifer Van Laar noted in a Feb. 4 report for RedState.

Stefanik attracted the attention of liberals like Chelsea Handler and Rosie O’Donnell.

“Although she is a woman, a millennial – the youngest woman ever elected to Congress – the attention from these self-proclaimed champions of women, and other members of the media, was not positive,” Van Laar noted.

ABC News’ Matthew Dowd, in a since-deleted tweet, wrote: “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.”

Despite her opponent Tedra Cobb’s boost from Hollywood, Stefanik out-fundraised her as well.

Stefanik defeated Cobb in 2018, earning 56.1 percent of the vote to her Democrat challenger’s 42.4 percent.

In a statement, Stefanik asserted that the people of her district are more important than Hollywood liberals.

“Every day of the week, I choose the North Country and America over the far-left Hollywood liberals like Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler who are funding my opponent. This record-breaking support is indicative of the countless bipartisan results I’ve delivered for the hardworking families in my district.”

