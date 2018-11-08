Rep. Nadler: Democrats will impeach Kavanaugh

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2018

One day after the midterm elections, the likely next chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Democrats plan to investigate and impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for alleged perjury.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat, also said Democrats will investigate President Donald Trump for alleged Russian “collusion.”

The Federalist reported that Nadler was riding an Amtrak Acela train to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7 to meet with his congressional staff and House Judiciary Committee staff when he revealed in a phone call with a friend the details of House Democrats’ plans for the next two years.

“We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing,” he said on the call before discussing House Democrats’ plans to investigate Kavanaugh.

Democrats’ first option, Nadler explained, would be to investigate the FBI for how it handled the uncorroborated claims from several women that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them.

“They didn’t even do a half-ass job,” he said. “They didn’t interview 30 witnesses who said ‘Interview me! I’ve got a lot to say!’ ”

The second option is to go after Kavanaugh himself, Nadler said, because “there’s a real indication that Kavanaugh committed perjury.”

Nadler claimed Kavanaugh perjured himself when someone asked him “at a committee hearing under oath” about an article in the Atlantic revealing the allegations of a third accuser, and he denied hearing about it.

Nadler “was actually referring to a different claim, which has been debunked, that Kavanaugh perjured himself when he denied knowing about an allegation involving Deborah Ramirez until the New Yorker published a story on it,” Breitbart News noted.

Nadler said during the phone call: “The worst-case scenario – or best case depending on your point of view – you prove he committed perjury, about a terrible subject and the Judicial Conference recommends you impeach him. So the president appoints someone just as bad.”

Nadler added that Democrats do not plan to carry out their investigation quietly.

“You can’t do it quietly because word will get out that the FBI or the committee is reaching out to witnesses,” he said.

On investigating Trump, Nadler said Democrats plan to go “all in” depending on the outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Nadler once compared Russian meddling in the 2016 election to Pearl Harbor.

After Nadler arrived in D.C., he tweeted that “Americans must have answers” as to why Trump removed Attorney General Jeff Sessions from his position.

