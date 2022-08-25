Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatted’ for second time in two days

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 25, 2022

Police officers in Rome, Georgia responded to the home of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at 2:53 a.m. on Thursday after receiving what turned out to be a false report of a possible shooting.

Officers are calling it an attempted “swatting,” a harassment technique where the perpetrator attempts to summon a large number of armed police to an individual’s home to frighten or intimidate them.

It was the second time in two days Greene was “swatted,” police say.

Rome Police also responded to Greene’s home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving what turned out to be a false report of a shooting.

The Rome Police Department said Thursday’s call was from an Internet chat about a male who was possibly planning to shoot his family members and himself at Greene’s home.

Police said the caller said a male who “came out as transgender” had “claimed they shot the family.”

The police said the call was a “second false report.”

On Wednesday, according to a police report, Rome-Floyd County 911 received a call from a veterans’ affairs crisis line about a male who had been shot multiple times. The caller said a woman was still in the home and may have had children with her.

Five officers responded, but were informed on the way that the house was owned by Greene.

“We then made the approach to the residence, still unsure of exactly what had transpired or what was still in progress,” the police report said. “We made a tactical approach to the residence and began ringing the doorbell.”

Greene described the ordeal from her perspective in an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show. She said she was awoken from a sound sleep by knocks on her door and lights outside of her window.

“I jumped out of bed, threw my clothes on, and I picked up my gun,” she said. “That was my instinct because I’m a gun owner, I’m a Second Amendment supporter and I believe in defending myself. Normally, I answer the door with a gun, especially if it’s someone that I don’t expect coming to my home, but for some reason, I had this weird gut instinct to not take my gun with me to the front door, which was very out of the norm for me.”

Greene said she was afraid the police had come to deliver bad news, but instead they simply asked if everything was alright in the home and explained the 911 call they had received.

Officers said Greene told them there was no issue, but she requested police keep an eye on her property.

After officers finished at Greene’s residence, the 911 dispatch received another call in which someone using a computer-generated voice to speak claimed responsibility, saying they were upset about Greene’s stance on “transgender youth rights,” according to the report. Police said the caller admitted to attempting to swat Greene and claimed a connection with a web forum called Kiwi Farms.

Greene said on the Charlie Kirk show Tuesday that she sees the swat call as a political attack in response to her positions on transgender ideology that has been foisted upon the American people.

“There is no way I am backing down,” she said. “I introduced very important legislation called the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, and the whole reason I did that, my bill, if passed into law, it would become a federal law, and it makes it a felony to perform any time of so-called ‘gender affirming care,’ which is really just genital mutilation surgeries, hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and this is absolute child abuse, and it’s really interesting that this just happened a week after I introduced this critical legislation, and I’m building massive support among Republicans and growing cosponsors because everyone knows what a dangerous threat this is to our children and that generation, and then here it comes that my house gets swatted by some sort of youth trans activist. If this is the war the left wants to bring, they can bring it.”

