Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene mentions the unmentionable and gets disappeared by Twitter

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2021

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Sunday that Republicans lost the two Senate runoffs in Georgia because state leaders failed to “fix our elections.”

Any mention of election fraud in which the election fraud helps Democrat candidates is verboten by decree of the Twitter overlords. (Different story if the election fraud helps Republicans.)

Following Greene’s Sunday tweet, Twitter suspended key provisions of her account because she “violated” unexplained rules.

“While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending direct messages to your followers — no tweets, retweets, or likes,” said the social media platform.

In a statement, Greene said: “The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control. If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the Internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having a conservative view.”

She called on Congress to act to protect free speech on social media platforms.

“Americans rights are being stripped and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard. The censorship has got to stop,” Greene said.

Greene is also leading the effort to call for impeaching Joe Biden over claims of “abuse of power” while he was vice president.

The 1/5 disaster in Georgia lays solely in the hands of state leadership who failed voters in our state.@GaSecofState and @GabrielSterling were begged by Republicans to fix our elections. They did nothing. They are to blame, not me, not @realDonaldTrump, not @CollinsforGA. pic.twitter.com/YYuEujDBIB — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

