Rep. Jordan: House could move to impeach AG Garland at a ‘quick pace’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 23, 2023

Following House Oversight Committee testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said the House of Representatives could be moving toward impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland “at a pretty quick pace.”

Conservative critics have charged that Congress should have moved long ago against a Department of Justice that was clearly politicized during the Obama Administration to the extent that even under President Donald Trump it was focused on undermining his presidency. Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec posted on social media: “Bill Barr knew about everything going on in the Hunter Biden investigation and did nothing about it.”

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures to review the revelations from IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler. Host Maria Baritomo asked Jordan if he would impeach Garland based on his takeaways from the hearing. Jordan said it is up to the full conference of the House GOP.

“I will tell you this, the speaker has been very clear, Speaker McCarthy has said if we have to go to an impeachment inquiry, we will, in fact, do that. It sure looks like now, based on the evidence that keeps piling up, based on what Sen. Grassley released this week, the 10-23 form, what we heard from the whistleblowers this past week, and the conflicting statements from the justice department, it sure looks like we’re moving in that direction at a pretty quick pace,” Jordan said.

Garland has insisted that he was not involved in the investigation into Hunter Biden which resulted in a guilty plea to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes and ended with Hunter Biden agreeing to enter a diversion program to have his gun charge dismissed. Garland said U.S. Attorney David Weiss had full authority in the case.

Shapley, who oversaw the Hunter Biden investigation, has testified to Congress that he was told Weiss attempted to bring charges against Hunter Biden earlier on in the investigation in other districts, but was denied by DOJ leadership. Shapley also testified that Weiss requested special counsel privileges and was denied by Garland.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has previously said that what Garland has claimed about the Hunter Biden probe and what Weiss has said privately are “two different things.”

“These are IRS long term workers who’ve been through it and watched the abuse of power of how Hunter Biden was treated,” McCarthy said. “I mean, they even waited to get the six-year statute of limitation off on the Burisma money. “When a prosecutor shields his boss’s son from investigators, it smells like a cover-up. Garland’s DOJ did not aggressively follow the money. Why? Are they afraid where that trail ends? Clearly, someone is not telling the truth, and Congress has a duty to get answers.”

Garland is slated to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in September.

