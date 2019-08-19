Rep. Crenshaw: While Antifa burns American flags here, in Hong Kong real anti-fascists wave them

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2019

As Antifa thugs escalate their reign of violence in the U.S., President Donald Trump said he is considering designating the so-called “antifascists” a terror organization.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’ Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” Trump tweeted on Aug. 17

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican, noted that while Antifa engages in violence in the name of “antifascism,” protesters in Hong Kong are “actually fighting fascists.”

“In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists,” Crenshaw tweeted on Aug. 17. “In Portland, ‘antifascists’ burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism. Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around.”

Related: Together in spirit, August 18, 2019

On the same day as Crenshaw’s tweet, violent protests erupted in Portland between the Proud Boys group and Antifa.

Crenshaw’s tweet also came one day before 1.7 million pro-democracy demonstrators took to the streets in Hong Kong for a peaceful protest.

Social media posts from a Hong Kong demonstration earlier this month showed pro-democracy protesters holding American flags and singing the U.S. national anthem.

Crenshaw’s tweet also came the same day New Mexico Democratic Rep. Debra Haaland referred to Antifa as “peaceful protesters” who are merely trying to keep the streets of Portland safe.

“It’s not surprising that Trump would side away from the folks who are the peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism. Just not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists,” Haaland told CNN on Aug. 17. “That’s been his mode of operation since before he was elected president.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments